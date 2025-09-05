LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > This Former New Zealand Captain To Represent Samoa in 2026 T20 World Cup Qualifiers

This Former New Zealand Captain To Represent Samoa in 2026 T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor is set to make a surprising comeback, but this time not in Blackcaps colors. The cricket legend will represent Samoa in their bid to qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup, adding a fresh twist to his illustrious career.

This Former New Zealand Captain to Represent Samoa in 2026 T20 World Cup Qualifiers (Image Credit - X/@RossLTaylor)
This Former New Zealand Captain to Represent Samoa in 2026 T20 World Cup Qualifiers (Image Credit - X/@RossLTaylor)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 5, 2025 12:33:04 IST

New Zealand former skipper Ross Taylor has confirmed that he will be returning to competitive cricket almost four years after quitting the international stage. The 41 year old will now be playing in the colours of Samoa as they seek to be included in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Huge Honour for Ross Taylor to Represent Samoa

According to Taylor, the comeback was an emotional milestone because he is closely connected to Samoa, the place of his mother.

“It’s official – I’m proud to announce that I’ll be pulling on the blue and representing Samoa in cricket,” he posted on social media.

“This is more than just a return to the game I love; it’s a huge honour to represent my heritage, culture, villages, and family. I’m excited for the opportunity to give back to the game, join the squad, and share my experience on and off the field.”

Ross Taylor’s New Zealand Career

Taylor had an impressive career with New Zealand. He played in 450 matches in different formats including 112 Tests. His last appearance in the Blackcaps jersey was at the beginning of 2022, after which he announced his retirement.

Samoa did not qualify to play until this April after the ICC mandated stand-down period prior to players being allowed to change teams. This gave Taylor an opportunity to adopt a new phase in his cricketing career.

Giving Back Through Samoa Cricket

The retired Blackcaps captain acknowledged that he had always desired to make a contribution to the sport when he retired. Although he assumed that he would work as a coach, the twist was that he was brought back as a player.

“I always wanted to give back in some capacity but didn’t know that I’d be giving back in a playing capacity,” Taylor shared with New Zealand media.

“I always thought it would be coaching and coaching young kids and donating gear where I could. But being able to get into the playing side of it, it’s something that I’m looking forward to.”

Samoa’s Path to T20 World Cup

Taylor will join Samoa in the Asia-Pacific qualifiers, which will be staged in Oman in October this year. This team gets put in Group 3 with Papua New Guinea and hosts Oman.

The qualifiers are organised in three teams of three teams each. There, the two best teams of each group will proceed to the Super Six phase. By the end of the said phase, the top three sides will validate their tickets to the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Like in the case of Samoa, having access to Ross Taylor not only gives them a world-class experience but also enhances their confidence of making a historic milestone in the international cricket arena.

ALSO READ: From Ben Stokes To Adam Gilchrist: Top 5 Batters with the Most Sixes in Test Cricket History

Tags: 2026 T20 World CupBlackcapshome-hero-pos-8new zealandRoss TaylorSamoa

RELATED News

US Open Doubles Final 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend vs Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe Final match live telecast Online
US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova’s Thrilling Comeback Win Over Naomi Osaka
Romania vs Canada Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Romania vs Canada Telecast On Tv And Online
LES vs SA Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Lesotho vs South Africa Telecast On Tv And Online
From Ben Stokes To Adam Gilchrist: Top 5 Batters with the Most Sixes in Test Cricket History

LATEST NEWS

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | FLAT FINISH for Sensex And Nifty As Auto And Metals Outshine FMCG And IT
Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress
The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine
31-Year-Old Private Airline Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Videos Of Woman With Spy Camera
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’
Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Warns Nehal Chudasama, Boldly Says ‘Do Not Cross Your Limits’
This Former New Zealand Captain To Represent Samoa in 2026 T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This Former New Zealand Captain To Represent Samoa in 2026 T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This Former New Zealand Captain To Represent Samoa in 2026 T20 World Cup Qualifiers
This Former New Zealand Captain To Represent Samoa in 2026 T20 World Cup Qualifiers
This Former New Zealand Captain To Represent Samoa in 2026 T20 World Cup Qualifiers
This Former New Zealand Captain To Represent Samoa in 2026 T20 World Cup Qualifiers

QUICK LINKS