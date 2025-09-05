This Former New Zealand Captain To Represent Samoa in 2026 T20 World Cup Qualifiers

New Zealand former skipper Ross Taylor has confirmed that he will be returning to competitive cricket almost four years after quitting the international stage. The 41 year old will now be playing in the colours of Samoa as they seek to be included in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Huge Honour for Ross Taylor to Represent Samoa

According to Taylor, the comeback was an emotional milestone because he is closely connected to Samoa, the place of his mother.

“It’s official – I’m proud to announce that I’ll be pulling on the blue and representing Samoa in cricket,” he posted on social media.

“This is more than just a return to the game I love; it’s a huge honour to represent my heritage, culture, villages, and family. I’m excited for the opportunity to give back to the game, join the squad, and share my experience on and off the field.”

Ross Taylor’s New Zealand Career

Taylor had an impressive career with New Zealand. He played in 450 matches in different formats including 112 Tests. His last appearance in the Blackcaps jersey was at the beginning of 2022, after which he announced his retirement.

Samoa did not qualify to play until this April after the ICC mandated stand-down period prior to players being allowed to change teams. This gave Taylor an opportunity to adopt a new phase in his cricketing career.

Giving Back Through Samoa Cricket

The retired Blackcaps captain acknowledged that he had always desired to make a contribution to the sport when he retired. Although he assumed that he would work as a coach, the twist was that he was brought back as a player.

“I always wanted to give back in some capacity but didn’t know that I’d be giving back in a playing capacity,” Taylor shared with New Zealand media.

“I always thought it would be coaching and coaching young kids and donating gear where I could. But being able to get into the playing side of it, it’s something that I’m looking forward to.”

Samoa’s Path to T20 World Cup

Taylor will join Samoa in the Asia-Pacific qualifiers, which will be staged in Oman in October this year. This team gets put in Group 3 with Papua New Guinea and hosts Oman.

The qualifiers are organised in three teams of three teams each. There, the two best teams of each group will proceed to the Super Six phase. By the end of the said phase, the top three sides will validate their tickets to the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Like in the case of Samoa, having access to Ross Taylor not only gives them a world-class experience but also enhances their confidence of making a historic milestone in the international cricket arena.

