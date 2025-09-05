From Ben Stokes To Adam Gilchrist: Top 5 Batters with the Most Sixes in Test Cricket History

Test cricket is iconic as the ultimate test of patience, technique, and temperament. However, cricketers have consistently demonstrated over the years that aggression and power-hitting have a place in Test cricket. Amongst these years, there have been several batters that entertained fans by routinely clearing the ropes. Here is a list of a few players who represent the most sixes hit in Test cricket.

1. Ben Stokes (England) – 136 sixes

There is no surprise that the England captain is at the very top of this list with 136 sixes from 154 innings (115 Tests). Alongside his big-hitting, Stokes has amassed 7032 runs at 35.69. He is one of the most significant all-rounders the game has seen.

2. Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) – 107 sixes

As we all know, Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is second on the list with 107 sixes. In 101 Test matches, he scored 6453 runs at 38.64. His fearless physical approach has earned him the record for the fastest Test century, off only 54 balls.

3. Adam Gilchrist (Australia) – 100 Sixes

He is included in one of the all-time greats in the wicketkeeper-batsman discipline. Gilchrist took the liberty of over 100 sixes in his 96-Test career. Alongside that, he piled up 5570 runs at this staggering average of 47.60, thus putting a change in the role of keepers in Test cricket.

4. Tim Southee (New Zealand)-98 Sixes

One truly contrasting figure, Tim Southee, is the only bowler to feature in this list. Southee struck the ball for 98 sixes in 107 Tests and made 2245 runs, bearing out his reputation as a lower-order hitter.

5. Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 98 Sixes

The renowned aggressive batsman is tied for the most sixes with 98. In 103 Tests, the ‘Universe Boss’ collected 7214 runs, exhibiting his trademark power in red-ball cricket.

The above players have proven that six-hitting is no realm of shorter formats. Their fearless batting has left an indelible mark on the annals of Test cricket.