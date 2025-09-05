LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > From Ben Stokes To Adam Gilchrist: Top 5 Batters with the Most Sixes in Test Cricket History

From Ben Stokes To Adam Gilchrist: Top 5 Batters with the Most Sixes in Test Cricket History

Test cricket is known for patience and technique, yet some players have excelled with sheer power. From Ben Stokes to Chris Gayle, these top five cricketers hold the record for most sixes in Test history, redefining aggression in the game’s longest format.

From Ben Stokes To Adam Gilchrist: Top 5 Batters with the Most Sixes in Test Cricket History

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 5, 2025 11:21:13 IST

Test cricket is iconic as the ultimate test of patience, technique, and temperament. However, cricketers have consistently demonstrated over the years that aggression and power-hitting have a place in Test cricket. Amongst these years, there have been several batters that entertained fans by routinely clearing the ropes. Here is a list of a few players who represent the most sixes hit in Test cricket.

 1. Ben Stokes (England) – 136 sixes

There is no surprise that the England captain is at the very top of this list with 136 sixes from 154 innings (115 Tests). Alongside his big-hitting, Stokes has amassed 7032 runs at 35.69. He is one of the most significant all-rounders the game has seen.

2. Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) – 107 sixes

As we all know, Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is second on the list with 107 sixes. In 101 Test matches, he scored 6453 runs at 38.64. His fearless physical approach has earned him the record for the fastest Test century,  off only 54 balls.

3. Adam Gilchrist (Australia) – 100 Sixes

He is included in one of the all-time greats in the wicketkeeper-batsman discipline. Gilchrist took the liberty of over 100 sixes in his 96-Test career. Alongside that, he piled up 5570 runs at this staggering average of 47.60, thus putting a change in the role of keepers in Test cricket.

4. Tim Southee (New Zealand)-98 Sixes

One truly contrasting figure, Tim Southee, is the only bowler to feature in this list. Southee struck the ball for 98 sixes in 107 Tests and made 2245 runs, bearing out his reputation as a lower-order hitter. 

5. Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 98 Sixes

The renowned aggressive batsman is tied for the most sixes with 98. In 103 Tests, the ‘Universe Boss’ collected 7214 runs, exhibiting his trademark power in red-ball cricket.

The above players have proven that six-hitting is no realm of shorter formats. Their fearless batting has left an indelible mark on the annals of Test cricket.

Tags: Adam Gilchrist sixes recordBen Stokes Test sixesBrendon McCullum sixesChris Gayle Test sixesmost sixes in Test cricketpower hitters in Test cricketTest cricket batting recordsTest cricket recordsTim Southee batting statstop six-hitters in Test matches

RELATED News

US Open Doubles Final 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend vs Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe Final match live telecast Online
US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova’s Thrilling Comeback Win Over Naomi Osaka
This Former New Zealand Captain To Represent Samoa in 2026 T20 World Cup Qualifiers
Romania vs Canada Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Romania vs Canada Telecast On Tv And Online
LES vs SA Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Lesotho vs South Africa Telecast On Tv And Online

LATEST NEWS

IB ACIO Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT at mha.gov.in: Steps to Check Exam City and Admit Card PDF- Direct Link Here
Stock market Today: Closing Bell | FLAT FINISH for Sensex And Nifty As Auto And Metals Outshine FMCG And IT
Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress
The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine
31-Year-Old Private Airline Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Videos Of Woman With Spy Camera
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’
Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
From Ben Stokes To Adam Gilchrist: Top 5 Batters with the Most Sixes in Test Cricket History

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Ben Stokes To Adam Gilchrist: Top 5 Batters with the Most Sixes in Test Cricket History

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Ben Stokes To Adam Gilchrist: Top 5 Batters with the Most Sixes in Test Cricket History
From Ben Stokes To Adam Gilchrist: Top 5 Batters with the Most Sixes in Test Cricket History
From Ben Stokes To Adam Gilchrist: Top 5 Batters with the Most Sixes in Test Cricket History
From Ben Stokes To Adam Gilchrist: Top 5 Batters with the Most Sixes in Test Cricket History

QUICK LINKS