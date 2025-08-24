Former WWE Champion Isla Dawn Stuns Fans With Explosive AEW Collision Debut

Isla Dawn made a striking entrance into AEW during the August 23 Collision event in Glasgow, Scotland, surprising wrestling fans worldwide. The former WWE and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion faced off against rising star Megan Bayne but was quickly pinned after a flying lariat and running Liger bomb. Despite the loss, Dawn’s debut has generated plenty of buzz.

Uncertain Future in AEW

As of now, AEW President Tony Khan has not officially confirmed whether the 31-year-old wrestler has signed with the company. Dawn was notably absent from the eight-woman tag team match scheduled for the Zero Hour segment at Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which was announced shortly after her Collision match. This appearance marks only her second match since her WWE release in February 2025, leaving fans and insiders wondering if this is a test run or the start of a long-term AEW career.

Implications of the Loss

Dawn’s swift defeat raises questions about her future trajectory in AEW. Megan Bayne, who secured the win, is on an impressive six-match winning streak, making her a rising force in AEW’s women’s division. While Dawn’s championship history from WWE adds credibility, it remains to be seen if this experience will open doors or if the loss will hinder her chances of securing a contract.

What’s Next for Isla Dawn?

The wrestling world is watching closely as Dawn navigates her post-WWE career. Will AEW offer her a spot on their roster, allowing her to build a new legacy, or will she remain a free agent exploring opportunities elsewhere? One thing is certain: her Collision debut has reignited interest in her journey, and fans eagerly await what comes next.

