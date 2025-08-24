Sunil Gavaskar Honoured With Life-Size Statue At Wankhede

In a grand celebration of cricketing legacy, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) unveiled a life-size statue of legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar at the Wankhede Stadium on Satruday (August 23). The event marked a significant step in preserving India’s rich cricketing history, as it coincided with the inauguration of the Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum.

A Statue That Immortalises a Legend

The statue of Sunil Gavaskar, affectionately known as the “Little Master,” stands proudly at the museum’s entrance alongside a statue of Sharad Pawar, a former president of the MCA and BCCI. The gesture serves as a tribute to Gavaskar’s unmatched contributions to Indian cricket, from being the first player to cross 10,000 Test runs to leading India to memorable victories, including the 1983 Cricket World Cup win and the 1985 World Championship of Cricket triumph.

A Museum That Celebrates Mumbai’s Cricketing Soul

The newly inaugurated Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum goes beyond statues. It aims to capture the essence of cricket in Mumbai, blending sporting excellence with the spirit of the city. One of the standout features includes a miniature BEST bus and train section, paying homage to the daily life of Mumbaikars and the local journey of aspiring cricketers. The museum also revived the iconic Kanga League library, further celebrating the city’s grassroots cricket heritage.

Gavaskar’s Reflections on the Moment

Visibly moved by the honour, Gavaskar shared, “In our time, there were no videos, we learned from books, autobiographies, and written words. Seeing this museum brings joy because young players now have a place to connect with the game’s history.”

The MCA’s initiative is a meaningful blend of sport, culture, and education, ensuring legends like Gavaskar continue to inspire future generations of Indian cricketers. This landmark event not only immortalizes a cricketing great but also enriches Mumbai’s vibrant sporting culture for years to come.

