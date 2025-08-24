RCB’s Post-Title Shake-Up: 4 Big Names Likely To Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auction

After a historic IPL 2025 season where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended their 17-year wait for the title with a six-run win over Punjab Kings, the franchise is already looking ahead. Despite the success, RCB is expected to make strategic changes before the IPL 2026 auction including releasing a few underperforming or surplus players to free up salary space and strengthen their core.

Liam Livingstone’s Price Tag Doesn’t Match His Output

RCB splurged Rs 8.75 crore on England all-rounder Liam Livingstone during the 2025 mega auction. However, his performance didn’t match his reputation. In 10 matches, he scored just 112 runs at an average of 16.00 and picked up only two wickets. Known for his explosive batting and useful spin, Livingstone was dropped midway and only returned due to Tim David’s injury. Despite strong career numbers, his inconsistent season could see him released in favor of a more reliable all-rounder.

Mayank Agarwal’s Short Stint Could Be His Last with RCB

Veteran batter Mayank Agarwal was brought in as an injury replacement for Devdutt Padikkal. He made the most of limited opportunities, 94 runs in four games at a strike rate of 148.43, however, Padikkal’s expected return could make Agarwal expendable. RCB might opt to release him to redirect funds elsewhere.

Ngidi and Rasikh May Be Victims of a Crowded Pace Unit

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi, bought at base price, played just two matches and although he took four wickets, his economy of 10.12 was concerning. Similarly, Rasikh Salam, signed for Rs 6 crore, failed to secure a regular spot due to stiff competition. With depth in pace options, both could be released ahead of the next auction.

RCB’s title defense strategy begins with tough decisions and these four players could be the first to go.

Also Read: Cheteshwar Pujara Bids Farewell To Indian Cricket: A Wall Steps Down