Cheteshwar Pujara Bids Farewell To Indian Cricket: A Wall Steps Down

Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India’s most dependable Test batters of the modern era, has officially announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. On Sunday, Pujara took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the emotional news, bringing an end to a career defined by grit, patience, and unshakable determination.

Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field – it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of… pic.twitter.com/p8yOd5tFyT — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 24, 2025

A Glorious Test Career Comes to an End

Pujara made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia and went on to become a cornerstone of India’s red-ball batting lineup. Over 13 years, he played 103 Tests, scoring 7,195 runs at an average of 43.61, with 19 centuries and 35 fifties to his name. His highest score a masterful 206 reflected the kind of endurance and technique that made him invaluable, particularly in tough overseas conditions.

The Backbone of India’s Overseas Triumphs

Renowned for his solid technique and unmatched patience at the crease, Pujara was instrumental in India’s historic Test series wins in Australia and England. His ability to blunt the new ball and wear down top bowling attacks allowed India’s middle order to flourish. Though he played only five ODIs, scoring 51 runs, his legacy is firmly rooted in the longest format of the game.

Gratitude and Legacy

Though out of the Indian Test squad in recent times, Pujara remained active in domestic cricket, continuing to score runs and mentor young players. In his retirement post, he expressed deep gratitude to his teammates, coaches, and fans, writing, “Wearing the Indian jersey… it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant.”

With his departure, Indian cricket says goodbye to one of its most resilient warriors. Pujara’s legacy as a classical, composed, and tireless Test batsman will continue to inspire generations to come.

Also Read: Bea Priestley Returns To STARDOM Full-Time After WWE Exit