Bea Priestley Returns To STARDOM Full-Time After WWE Exit

Former WWE star Blair Davenport, better known to international wrestling fans as Bea Priestley, has officially returned to Japan’s top women’s wrestling promotion, STARDOM. During a recent press conference, STARDOM President Taro Okada confirmed that Priestley has signed a full-time contract with the company, signaling a major return to the promotion where she first rose to stardom.

Strong Return in the 5-Star Grand Prix

Priestley made her surprise in-ring return to STARDOM in July 2025 as a competitor in the annual 5 STAR Grand Prix, one of the most prestigious tournaments in women’s wrestling. She advanced to the Red Stars A block playoffs, showcasing her signature intensity and athleticism before being eliminated by Rina in the first round. While she didn’t win the tournament, her performance reestablished her presence as a serious contender.

A Major Title Match Awaits

With her new contract in place, Priestley is wasting no time in pursuing championship gold. She is set to challenge Saya Kamitani for the World of Stardom Championship at STARDOM TO THE WORLD 2025, scheduled for September 6. The match is highly anticipated and offers Priestley a shot at reclaiming the title she once held during her peak years in the promotion.

A Homecoming Years in the Making

Priestley originally wrestled for STARDOM from 2017 to 2021, becoming one of the top foreign (gaijin) stars in the company. During that time, she captured multiple titles, including the World of Stardom Championship, the Goddesses of Stardom Championship (twice), and the Artist of Stardom Championship. After leaving for WWE, where she performed as Blair Davenport until her release in early 2025, her return to STARDOM is seen as both a homecoming and a chance to build an even greater legacy.

