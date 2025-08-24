LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Legacy in Motion: Terique Owens Scores First NFL Touchdown In 49ers Preseason Finale

Legacy in Motion: Terique Owens Scores First NFL Touchdown In 49ers Preseason Finale

Terique Owens, son of 49ers legend Terrell Owens, scored his first NFL touchdown in San Francisco's preseason win over the Chargers. Though unlikely to make the final roster, the undrafted receiver's progress from last season’s practice squad has fans excited about his potential.

Terique Owens, son of 49ers legend Terrell Owens, scored his first NFL touchdown in San Francisco (Image Credit - X)
Terique Owens, son of 49ers legend Terrell Owens, scored his first NFL touchdown in San Francisco (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 24, 2025 10:59:53 IST

The San Francisco 49ers may have wrapped up their preseason with a game that won’t impact the regular-season standings, however it delivered a moment that 49ers fans, especially long-time supporters, won’t soon forget. Terique Owens, son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, created a highlight of his own by scoring his first-ever National Football League (NFL) touchdown, drawing cheers and nostalgic smiles at Levi’s Stadium.

A Familiar Name, a New Chapter

Terique Owens joined the 49ers in 2024 as an undrafted rookie, aiming to follow in his father’s legendary footsteps. While he didn’t make the active roster last season, he stuck around on the practice squad, continuing to develop his game. Throughout this year’s training camp and preseason, the 6-foot-3 receiver has shown quiet improvement, earning more snaps and gradually building momentum.

First NFL Touchdown Seals Preseason Win

In the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, Owens made the most of his opportunity. Late in the fourth quarter, with the game mostly in hand, he hauled in a touchdown pass to put San Francisco ahead 30-16. The score marked his first touchdown at the NFL level, coming just a week after logging his first career reception in a game against the Raiders. It was a rewarding milestone for a player still fighting to make his mark.

Future Still Forming, But Progress Evident

With a crowded wide receiver room, Owens is still a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but his growth is undeniable. Another season on the practice squad seems likely, but each preseason snap adds valuable experience. For fans, his touchdown offered a special moment, a flash of potential and a nod to the franchise’s iconic past.

For now, Terique Owens is writing his own story, one play at a time.

Also Read: Forever Bean: Sharia Washington’s Heartfelt Tribute To Kobe Bryant On His 47th Birthday

Tags: NFLTerique Owens

RELATED News

Serena Williams Sneaks In A Surprise At Maria Sharapova’s Hall Of Fame Night
Jobe Bellingham Under Pressure After ‘Chaotic’ Bundesliga Debut
Why John Cena Is Hanging Up His Boots? Triple H Reveals The Reason!
WWE Vault’s Chris Jericho Flashbacks Fuel Return Speculation! Watch Video
Royal Rumble Record Breaker Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her Main Roster Debut

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Pranit More Says,‘I Can Provoke Others, This Is What My Job Is’ | NewsX Exclusive
Shehbaz Badesha: ‘Doing Bigg Boss 100% To Push Myself’ – Exclusive NewsX Interview
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Natalia Janoszek Says, ‘I Won’t Tolerate Disrespect Inside The House’ | NewsX Exclusive
NewsX Exclusive: Bigg Boss 19’s Mridul Tiwari Says, “I Don’t Overthink Drama, I Handle It When It Happens”
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Declares She’s “In It To Win It”, Find Out Why -NewsX Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Mridul Tiwari Gets Dubbed ‘Arrogant’ As He Gets Picked Over ‘Humble’ Shebaz Badesha
Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Legacy in Motion: Terique Owens Scores First NFL Touchdown In 49ers Preseason Finale

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Legacy in Motion: Terique Owens Scores First NFL Touchdown In 49ers Preseason Finale

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Legacy in Motion: Terique Owens Scores First NFL Touchdown In 49ers Preseason Finale
Legacy in Motion: Terique Owens Scores First NFL Touchdown In 49ers Preseason Finale
Legacy in Motion: Terique Owens Scores First NFL Touchdown In 49ers Preseason Finale
Legacy in Motion: Terique Owens Scores First NFL Touchdown In 49ers Preseason Finale

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?