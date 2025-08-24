Legacy in Motion: Terique Owens Scores First NFL Touchdown In 49ers Preseason Finale

The San Francisco 49ers may have wrapped up their preseason with a game that won’t impact the regular-season standings, however it delivered a moment that 49ers fans, especially long-time supporters, won’t soon forget. Terique Owens, son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, created a highlight of his own by scoring his first-ever National Football League (NFL) touchdown, drawing cheers and nostalgic smiles at Levi’s Stadium.

A Familiar Name, a New Chapter

Terique Owens joined the 49ers in 2024 as an undrafted rookie, aiming to follow in his father’s legendary footsteps. While he didn’t make the active roster last season, he stuck around on the practice squad, continuing to develop his game. Throughout this year’s training camp and preseason, the 6-foot-3 receiver has shown quiet improvement, earning more snaps and gradually building momentum.

First NFL Touchdown Seals Preseason Win

In the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, Owens made the most of his opportunity. Late in the fourth quarter, with the game mostly in hand, he hauled in a touchdown pass to put San Francisco ahead 30-16. The score marked his first touchdown at the NFL level, coming just a week after logging his first career reception in a game against the Raiders. It was a rewarding milestone for a player still fighting to make his mark.

Future Still Forming, But Progress Evident

With a crowded wide receiver room, Owens is still a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but his growth is undeniable. Another season on the practice squad seems likely, but each preseason snap adds valuable experience. For fans, his touchdown offered a special moment, a flash of potential and a nod to the franchise’s iconic past.

For now, Terique Owens is writing his own story, one play at a time.

