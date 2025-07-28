Home > Sports > Formula 1 Legend Lewis Hamilton Speaks About Gaza

There are many GOATs but what makes them GOATs? The courage of speaking up and taking a stand against the injustice. Lewis Hamilton, considered a GOAT of F1 history recently spoke about Gaza crisis. He urged people not to stay silent anymore and take a stand against the Israeli repression in Gaza.

Lewis Hamilton secured 7th position on 27th July in the Belgian Grand prix 2025.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 28, 2025 12:21:00 IST

With the growing threat of severe starvation, Lewis Hamilton has made a passionate case for ending the fighting in Gaza. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since October 7, 2023, 122 Palestinians 83 of whom were children had perished from starvation and malnutrition as of Friday, July 25, 2025.

What did Hamilton say?

It is currently estimated that over 100 people in Gaza have perished from starvation, including nine more on Friday alone, as food and water supplies become more scarce. Israel was urged to “immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid” into Gaza in a joint statement this week by the UK, Germany, and France. The UN food aid agency also warned that almost one in three Palestinians in the region was going days without eating. “The humanitarian catastrophe that we are witnessing in Gaza must end,” the three nations demanded, and they instructed Israel to “uphold its obligations under international humanitarian law.” “The international community’s inaction and silence will be judged by future generations,” he said, challenging world leaders.

Antonio Guterres, the secretary general of the United Nations, stated that he was unable to understand the degree of inertia and apathy that he seen in the international community, citing a lack of humanity, truth, and compassion. In the past two months alone, he added, over 1,000 Palestinians had been slain while attempting to obtain food, at the same time that the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began distributing supplies as a “alternative” to the UN system. It has become normal in recent weeks to hear about scores of people who were killed while waiting for that relief.

His previous stand

He has previously voiced his opposition to the “Israeli” aggression in Gaza, urging a halt to hostilities in May 2024 and highlighting the challenge of keeping the crisis contained within the “F1 bubble” in November 2023. Although amendments in 2023 permitted drivers to express opinions in their “own space,” such as social media, his outspokenness comes in spite of the FIA’s 2022 regulations that prohibited “political, religious, or personal” statements without prior consent. When it comes to topics he is passionate about, Hamilton has always insisted that “nothing will stop me” from speaking.

