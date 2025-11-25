Full Timeline Explained: From World Cup Win And Dreamy Marriage Proposal To Smriti Mandhana Postponing Her Wedding Amid Palash Mucchal’s Cheating Allegations And Father’s Hospitalisation

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana had her emotional moment when she shared the experience of her team and winning the World Cup when Women in Blue picked up their maiden ICC title in the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on November 2.

Smriti Mandhana’s World Cup win

Mandhana contributed to the total of 45 runs and 104 raised by the opening stand which was succeeded by her dismissal, but Shafali Verma (87) and Deepti Sharma contributed to the side to achieve the target 299 runs to be reached by the South Africans.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma took a five-wicket haul (5-39) to see India, roll out South Africa (246), and claim the Women’s World Cup in ODIs, becoming only the fourth country to win the Women’s ODI World Cup.

The preparation was complete, the pre-wedding rituals were done and the guests were about to have the ordeal experience of the final event.

The marriage of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and composer Palash Muchhal was the subject of conversation, until it was suddenly called off just a few hours before the pheras was set to occur on Sunday evening in the hometown of the cricketer, Sangli. Since that time, the situation has taken a turn of events and the fans are perplexed about whether the wedding will be held or not.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal sangeet performance 🥹❤️ Wait for that last step 💜🫂 pic.twitter.com/kpzX3Ofscj — Jeet (@JeetN25) November 22, 2025

This is the sequence of events in the wedding of Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal:

Wedding festivities begin

Friday (November 21): On Friday, the wedding celebrations began in Sangli with customary sangeet and haldi ceremonies both of which took place in a local resort. Video clips of the incident recorded the bride and groom going to the stage to dance together.

The wedding was held on Sunday (November 23), in the hometown of Smriti, which is Sangli. The rest of the Indian women team of cricketers, the extended family and friends of the groom including his sister, a singer by the name of Palak Muchhal, were also present there.

Smriti Mandhana’s father gets hospitalised

Sunday afternoon (November 23): Word spread that the wedding has been postponed due to the fact that the father of Smriti was admitted to the hospital because of the worsening of his health at the location.

Sunday evening (November 23): The manager of Smriti, Tuhin Mishra, approached the reporters in Sangli and gave the following statement: Mr. Shrinivasa Mandana was eating breakfast when his health went wrong. An ambulance was summoned and he was taken to the hospital. He is under observation. Smriti is so close to her father that she made up her mind that the marriage is never to be held till her father is well again.

Palash Muchhal hospitalised in Mumbai

Sunday evening (November 23): The family of the groom had left Sangli, and the family was flying back to Mumbai where Palaash Muchhal was said to be taken to Goregaon hospital, and was feeling exhausted and stressed.

Sunday night (November 23): Palash’s mother in an interview with Hindustan Times confirmed that her son was hospitalised because of stress as she said that the groom sobbed during 4 hours after the wedding was postponed.

“Palaash is very fond of the father of Smriti The couple in question are even closer than Smriti is. His mother, Amita Muchhal, said, when he fell ill that it was Palaash, in front of Smriti, who resolved that they should not proceed with the wedding ceremonies until he was cured,” said his mother.

Monday morning (November 24): Palash was engaged to Palak Muchhal, who made a statement on Instagram Stories about the delay of the wedding. The marriage between Smriti and Palaash has been postponed because of the health of Smriti dad. Would ask you to take care of the privacy of the family during this sensitive period of time, she wrote.

Smriti Mandhana deletes engagement pictures

Monday evening (November 24): Smriti Mandhana removed all the pictures and videos related to her engagement and pre-wedding celebrations on personal Instagram account. Her athletes, such as a very good friend Jemimah Rodrigues, did the same by deleting all related videos that they had uploaded of the ceremonies.

Smriti, as well as Palaash, have made no personal comments regarding the delay in their wedding, and have given no information other than the official word given by her manager and his mother. It is not known at the moment when the wedding will be rescheduled. The father of Smriti is on medical custody in a Sangli hospital.

Monday evening: Smriti Mandhana deleted all the pictures and videos of her engagement and pre-wedding celebrations on her Instagram. All such videos were also deleted by her teammates such as good friend Jemimah Rodrigues who had shared the videos of the ceremonies.

Smriti nor Palash have so far said anything about the delay of their wedding, except what has been expressed by her manager and his sister. It is not mentioned when the wedding will be held. The father of Smriti is still in a Sangli hospital under observation.

Palash Muchhal cheating scandal

Viral screenshots create cheating allegations as the duo marriages are postponed.

It was also later reported that Smriti to-be-husband, Palash Muchhal, was also hospitalized. Palak Muchhal too was no exception as she also provided information that the wedding was delayed owing to the ill health of the father of Smriti.

But now it has become quite heated since a Reddit thread spiral became viral, which included a few screenshot messages displaying a number of flirtatious DMs by Palash Muchhal to a woman named Mary D’Costa.

When the wedding of Palash and Smriti was postponed on a Reddit thread, a number of screenshots went viral, displaying the interaction between a woman, whom the author named Mary D’Costa, and Palaash.

She supposedly posted the narratives on her IG account where Palash was caught complimenting her appearance and even inviting her out to see him and go on a swim. During the chats, the woman enquired him on whether he is in love with Smriti.

MUST READ: ‘No One Will Marry Her’: Smriti Mandhana Once Revealed How People Taunted Her Father As Her Wedding With Palash Muchhal Gets Postponed Amid Cheating Allegations