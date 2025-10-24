LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Future service dog "Ovi" meets his NHL legend namesake

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 01:11:28 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: AMERICA'S VETDOGS' FUTURE SERVICE DOG NAMED OVI MEETING WASHINGTON CAPITALS' NHL STAR ALEX OVECHKIN SHOWS: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES (RELEASED – OCTOBER 23, 2025) (AMERICA'S VETDOGS / WASHINGTON CAPITALS – Access all) 1. AMERICA’S VETDOGS FUTURE SERVICE DOG NAMED “OVI” (MUTE) 2. VARIOUS OF OVI NEXT TO ALEX OVECHKIN WASHINGTON CAPITALS JERSEY ON ICE (MUTE) 3. OVI WEARING OVECHKIN JERSEY WITH HOCKEY PUCK (MUTE) 4. OVI WEARING OVECHKIN JERSEY ON ICE (MUTE) 5. VARIOUS OF OVI SITTING & LAYING DOWN WITH OVECHKIN & CAPITALS COLLECTIBLES (MUTE) 6. OVECHKIN MEETING OVI 7. OVECHKIN PLAYING WITH OVI USING TOY OF HIMSELF 8. OVI PLAYING WITH OVECHKIN TOY 9. OVI SEATED IN CAPITALS JERSEY (MUTE) STORY: An America’s VetDogs future service dog named “Ovi” met his namesake and Washington Capitals’ NHL legend Alex Ovechkin. America’s VetDogs, a New York-based American nonprofit that provides specially trained service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities, had given Ovi his name in honour of Ovechkin ongoing record-breaking career.  In April, Ovechkin scored his 895th career NHL goal to break the hallowed all-time goal-scoring record of Wayne Gretzky that was once considered unbeatable. On Saturday (October 25), Ovechkin will become the 23rd player in NHL history to play in 1500 career games when his side host the Ottawa Senators. Eighteen-week-old Ovi, a black labrador retriever, is currently being raised in Virginia under the guidance of an America’s VetDogs volunteer puppy raiser, and over the next 14 to 18 months will receive foundational training that covers obedience, proper household behavior, and the basics of becoming a service dog.  Once the initial training is complete, Ovi is set to relocate to the America’s VetDogs campus in New York, where he will collaborate with a certified service dog instructor to acquire specialised skills such as retrieving dropped items, interrupting nightmares, and operating handicap-accessible doors. (Production: Stefan Haskins)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 1:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

