G1 Climax 35 Nights 7-12: Tanahashi Achieves 100 G1 Wins, Multiple Block Leaders Emerge

G1 Climax 35 is now in middle part of tournament and things getting really tough. Wrestlers are feeling tired, body also hurting, and every match now very important. If they lose now, it becoming more hard to go in next round.

Hiroshi Tanahashi reaches 100 G1 wins

One big moment came from Hiroshi Tanahashi. He won his 100th match in G1 Climax. That is really big thing and show how great his career is. He is also NJPW President, so this win means a lot for him and also for fans.

This is his 23rd and possibly final G1 appearance, and hitting that 100-win mark is a milestone very few could even dream of.

Tanahashi has 6 points so far, and while his chances of winning the G1 aren’t too bright, he’s still in the race. Known as “The 1 in 100 Years,” Tanahashi’s moment adds emotion to this year’s tournament.

On the other side, not every wrestler has had a straight journey. But that’s what’s making the final stretch even more exciting.

Block A and Block B leaders emerge

In Block A, we now have a five-way tie at the top. Yuya Uemura, Boltin Oleg, Yota Tsuji, Ryohei Oiwa, and EVIL all sit on 8 points. Any of them can still make it to the playoffs, and every match matters now.

Over in Block B, there’s a three-way tie. Zack Sabre Jr., Ren Narita, and Konosuke Takeshita each have 10 points. Only the top three point scorers in each block will move to the next stage.

Shingo Takagi, though, is barely hanging on. His chances of moving ahead are very slim now. Only one possible outcome can push him into the top 3, and even that is a long shot.

Sabre Jr. outsmarts Takeshita in key match

A big highlight came when Konosuke Takeshita faced IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. This was their first-ever singles clash, and fans were eagerly waiting.

Takeshita brought power and energy, but Sabre’s sharp submission skills slowed him down. The champion found a way to lock things down and picked up 2 important points.

Meanwhile, Taichi’s comeback story is still going strong. After entering the tournament due to Goto’s injury, he’s been fighting with heart. His win over Tsuji showed how serious he is, pulling off a victory with the Black Mephisto.

Yota Tsuji vs. Tanahashi brings past full circle

Before the tournament began, Tanahashi mentioned Yota Tsuji as the person he was most looking forward to facing. Years ago, Tsuji used to carry Tanahashi’s bags as a Young Lion.

Now, he’s become a top-level star and even made it to last year’s G1 finals. Their match showed this journey.

Tsuji had speed and strength on his side. He pushed Tanahashi hard and even managed to make him bleed. But still, the Ace powered through and picked up his historic 100th G1 win.

Another unforgettable match was between Sabre Jr. and Shingo Takagi. These two always deliver top-tier performances, and their latest match proved it once again.

Takagi looked dangerous, but Sabre kept targeting his legs to block his power. In the end, the champion grabbed another win, and Takagi was left with little hope of making it forward in Block B.

Full G1 Climax 35 Results (Nights 7–12)

Night 7 – July 27, 2025

Block A

Yota Tsuji [8] def. Boltin Oleg [6]

Callum Newman [4] def. David Finlay [2]

SANADA [4] def. Taichi [4]

Yuya Uemura [6] def. EVIL [6]

Ryohei Oiwa [6] def. Hiroshi Tanahashi [4]

Night 8 – July 30, 2025

Block B

Great-O-Khan [6] def. El Phantasmo [2]

Drilla Moloney [8] def. Ren Narita [6]

Shingo Takagi [4] def. Shota Umino [4]

Zack Sabre Jr. [6] def. Konosuke Takeshita [6]

Night 9 – August 1, 2025

Block A

Callum Newman [6] def. SANADA [4]

EVIL [8] def. Ryohei Oiwa [6]

David Finlay [4] def. Boltin Oleg [6]

Taichi [6] def. Yota Tsuji [8]

Yuya Uemura [8] def. Hiroshi Tanahashi [4]

Night 10 – August 2, 2025

Block B

Shota Umino [6] def. YOSHI-HASHI [8]

Shingo Takagi [6] def. El Phantasmo [2]

Konosuke Takeshita [8] def. Drilla Moloney [8]

Zack Sabre Jr. [8] def. Great-O-Khan [6]

Night 11 – August 3, 2025

Block A

Boltin Oleg [8] def. Callum Newman [6]

Ryohei Oiwa [8] def. Taichi [6]

SANADA [6] def. Yuya Uemura [8]

David Finlay [6] def. EVIL [8]

Hiroshi Tanahashi [6] def. Yota Tsuji [8]

Night 12 – August 5, 2025

Block B

Konosuke Takeshita [10] def. YOSHI-HASHI [8]

Ren Narita [10] def. Great-O-Khan [8]

El Phantasmo [6] def. Drilla Moloney [8]

Zack Sabre Jr. [10] def. Shingo Takagi [6]

Next up – G1 Climax 35 Night 13 Preview

Date: August 5, 2025

Venue: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Streaming on: NJPW World

A Block Matches:

Callum Newman vs. Taichi

EVIL vs. Boltin Oleg

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA

Yuya Uemura vs. Ryohei Oiwa

David Finlay vs. Yota Tsuji

