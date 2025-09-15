Gambhir expresses solidarity with Pahalgam attack victims, lauds Indian Armed forces following India's Asia Cup win over Pakistan

Dubai [UAE], September 15 (ANI): Following India’s win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed happiness with team’s win and expressed solidarity with victims of Pahalgam terror attack, lauding the Indian Armed Forces for a successful Operation Sindoor against Pakistan sponsored terror.

This Asia Cup clash was India-Pakistan’s first meet since April’s Pahalgam attack and launching of Operation Sindoor by Indian Armed Forces in response to it. Battling immense pressure due to these circumstances and online backlash for going ahead with the match, Suryakumar-led Indian side maintained their dominance from ball one, clinching a seven wicket win.

Following the match, in a chat with broadcasters, Gambhir said, “Good win. There is still a lot of cricket left in this tournament. This match was important as we wanted to show solidarity with the victims and families and what they went through during that Pahalgam attack. More importantly, we want to thank Indian army for their successful Operation Sindoor. We will try to make our country proud and happy.”

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first and were reduced to 6/2. A 39-run stand between Sahibzada Farhan (40 in 44 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (17 in 15 balls, with three fours) stabilised the innings a bit, but India reduced Pakistan to 97/8. A late blitz from Shaheen Shah Afridi (33* in 16 balls, with four sixes) took them to 127/9 in 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Axar Patel (2/18) and Bumrah (2/28) getting two wickets. Hardik got one wicket.

During the run-chase, India lost two wickets within the powerplay, with Abhishek Sharma’s fine cameo of 31 (in 13 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) giving India a solid headstart. Later, a 56-run stand between Suryakumar (47* in 37 balls, with five fours and a six) and Tilak Varma (31 in 31 balls, with two fours) brought back some stability. It was Suryakumar who did the majority of the striking later, sticking around with Shivam Dube (10*) tlll the end and taking India to a win with seven wickets and 25 balls left.

Kuldeep Yadav won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his spell. Now, India is at the top of Group A with two wins in two matches. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)