Gambhir expresses solidarity with Pahalgam attack victims, lauds Indian Armed forces following India's Asia Cup win over Pakistan
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Gambhir expresses solidarity with Pahalgam attack victims, lauds Indian Armed forces following India's Asia Cup win over Pakistan

Gambhir expresses solidarity with Pahalgam attack victims, lauds Indian Armed forces following India's Asia Cup win over Pakistan

Gambhir expresses solidarity with Pahalgam attack victims, lauds Indian Armed forces following India's Asia Cup win over Pakistan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 02:53:07 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 15 (ANI): Following India’s win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed happiness with team’s win and expressed solidarity with victims of Pahalgam terror attack, lauding the Indian Armed Forces for a successful Operation Sindoor against Pakistan sponsored terror.

This Asia Cup clash was India-Pakistan’s first meet since April’s Pahalgam attack and launching of Operation Sindoor by Indian Armed Forces in response to it. Battling immense pressure due to these circumstances and online backlash for going ahead with the match, Suryakumar-led Indian side maintained their dominance from ball one, clinching a seven wicket win.

Following the match, in a chat with broadcasters, Gambhir said, “Good win. There is still a lot of cricket left in this tournament. This match was important as we wanted to show solidarity with the victims and families and what they went through during that Pahalgam attack. More importantly, we want to thank Indian army for their successful Operation Sindoor. We will try to make our country proud and happy.”

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first and were reduced to 6/2. A 39-run stand between Sahibzada Farhan (40 in 44 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (17 in 15 balls, with three fours) stabilised the innings a bit, but India reduced Pakistan to 97/8. A late blitz from Shaheen Shah Afridi (33* in 16 balls, with four sixes) took them to 127/9 in 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Axar Patel (2/18) and Bumrah (2/28) getting two wickets. Hardik got one wicket.

During the run-chase, India lost two wickets within the powerplay, with Abhishek Sharma’s fine cameo of 31 (in 13 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) giving India a solid headstart. Later, a 56-run stand between Suryakumar (47* in 37 balls, with five fours and a six) and Tilak Varma (31 in 31 balls, with two fours) brought back some stability. It was Suryakumar who did the majority of the striking later, sticking around with Shivam Dube (10*) tlll the end and taking India to a win with seven wickets and 25 balls left.

Kuldeep Yadav won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his spell. Now, India is at the top of Group A with two wins in two matches. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: gautam gambhirgautam-gambhir-india-pakistan-asia-cupgautam-gambhir-operation-sindoorgautam-gambhir-pahalgam-attack-victimsindia-pakistan-asia-cupoperation sindoor

RELATED News

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: India Clinches 10th T20I Victory Over Pakistan, Continues Dominance
Kadal Kondattam 2025: Tamil Nadu athletes seal dominance as India's premier Ocean Sports Festival concludes in style
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates Win to Armed Forces, Remembers Pahalgam Attack Victims
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: India Standing in Group A After Defeating Pakistan By 7 Wickets
Rishabh Pant begins rehabilitation journey at BCCI Centre in Bengaluru

LATEST NEWS

High alert issued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following rain forecast between September 15 to 19
Wordle Game For September 15, 2025: Check Out The Clues To Decode This 5 Letter Word
‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Hits No. 1 as Anime Film Slices Through Box Office With Record $70M Debut
Dhol tasha troupe in Pune launches signature campaign for DJ free festivals
India's luggage market to touch Rs 267 bn by 2028, branded segment to outperform: Motilal Oswal
Gambhir expresses solidarity with Pahalgam attack victims, lauds Indian Armed forces following India's Asia Cup win over Pakistan
Montezuma Creek Area Takes a Hit as Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Utah, Destroying Homes
Hyderabad: Man Allegedly Kills Reportedly Sick Three-Year-Old Child, Throws Body In Musi River
Trump Administration Pushes to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook Ahead of Key Vote on Interest Rate
Amit Shah inaugurates Phase-2 Kanya Chhatralaya and Rs 100 crore "Dikri Dattak Yojana" at Sardar Dham
Gambhir expresses solidarity with Pahalgam attack victims, lauds Indian Armed forces following India's Asia Cup win over Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gambhir expresses solidarity with Pahalgam attack victims, lauds Indian Armed forces following India's Asia Cup win over Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gambhir expresses solidarity with Pahalgam attack victims, lauds Indian Armed forces following India's Asia Cup win over Pakistan
Gambhir expresses solidarity with Pahalgam attack victims, lauds Indian Armed forces following India's Asia Cup win over Pakistan
Gambhir expresses solidarity with Pahalgam attack victims, lauds Indian Armed forces following India's Asia Cup win over Pakistan
Gambhir expresses solidarity with Pahalgam attack victims, lauds Indian Armed forces following India's Asia Cup win over Pakistan

QUICK LINKS