Gauff gets the better of Pegula to win Wuhan title

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF WOMEN'S SINGLES FINAL OF 2025 WUHAN OPEN BETWEEN JESSICA PEGULA AND COCO GAUFF RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: WUHAN, CHINA (OCTOBER 12, 2025) (WTA/DAZN – see restrictions before use) COCO GAUFF BEATS JESSICA PEGULA 6-4 7-5 FIRST SET 1. GAUFF WINS POINT AND FIRST GAME WITH FOREHAND FROM CENTRE OF COURT 2. PEGULA WINS RALLY WITH LOB SHOT/ CROWD APPLAUDS 3. SET POINT — PEGULA LOSES LONG RALLY HITTING BALL INTO NET AS GAUFF WINS FIRST SET SECOND SET 4. PEGULA WINS LONG RALLY WITH DROP SHOT AT THE NET TO SAVE A BREAK POINT 5. GAUFF WINS SERVICE GAME WITH BACKHAND DOWN THE LINE TO CLOSE TO 4-5 DOWN 6. MATCH POINT — GAUFF HITS FOREHAND WINNER TO TAKE THE MATCH/ FANS CELEBRATING/ PLAYERS EMBRACING/ GAUFF CELEBRATING 7. VARIOUS OF GAUFF BEING PRESENTED WITH THE TROPHY AND POSING FOR PHOTOS WUHAN, CHINA (OCTOBER 12, 2025) (WTA/DAZN – see restrictions before use) (MUTE) 8. SLO-MO CLOSE UP OF TROPHY/ GAUFF KISSING TROPHY AND POSING FOR PHOTOS STORY: French Open champion Coco Gauff captured her third WTA 1000 title and first in Wuhan after rallying from two breaks down in the second set to defeat fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-4 7-5 in Sunday's (October 12) final. Gauff, who was making only her second appearance at the Wuhan Open after reaching the semi-finals last year, trailed 0-3 in the second set but clawed her way back, reducing the deficit to 3-5 before winning four straight games to seal victory in straight sets. The win adds to her WTA 1000 triumphs in Cincinnati (2023) and Beijing (2024) and marks her third final at this level in 2025 after runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome. Current world number three Gauff, also a former U.S. Open champion, is the second American to win the Wuhan title since Venus Williams in 2015. (Production: Simon Ormiston)

