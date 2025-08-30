LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Gautam Gambhir’s Net Worth: How Much He Earns as India Coach and From Brand Endorsements

India has the highest paid coach of cricket whose earnings are not only limited to BCCI but also through endorsements, real estate and luxury cars. And yet his path to this prosperity is as interesting.

Gautam Gambhir's Net Worth: How Much He Earns as India Coach and from Brand Endorsements (Image Credit - Instagram/@gautamgambhir55)
Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 30, 2025 02:21:13 IST

Gautam Gambhir is the most well remunerated international head coach in the modern era of cricket. He has since July 2024 been leading Team India in all formats, becoming another addition to his already brilliant career in cricketing.

Gautam Gambhir’s Journey as a Coach

Gambhir tried his hands in the Indian premier league (IPL) before making it to the national side. He was a coach of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and assisted them in reaching the playoffs in 2022 and 2023.

His decision to join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as mentor in 2024, was a special turnaround. The team ended a decade long wait by winning their third IPL title under his watch. His leadership also spread to the international front where in the year 2025, India was also guided by him to the champions trophy.

Gautam Gambhir’s Cricket Career and Political Stint

It was also worth mentioning the career of Gambhir as a player. He had over 10,000 international runs in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is. His blows during the 2007 T20 world cup and the 2011 final of the world cup in the ODI remain part of the Indian cricket folklore.

Under Gambhir as a leader, KKR has won two trophies and this has only served to affirm his position as one of the most astute cricketing brains. He also ventured into politics and was elected to the Lok Sabha to represent East Delhi in 2019-24 as a BJP member.

He tried commentary and TV appearances as well, then retired officially in December 2018. The last game he played was a Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Andhra and he was able to say his good-bye through a moving video.

Gautam Gambhir’s Salary and Endorsements

Presently, Gambhir earns INR 14 crore per year as the head coach of India, which is higher than the past salary of Rahul Dravid of INR 12 crore. His contract is sweet and is filled with benefits such as travel perks, fancy stay, performance bonuses and daily overseas allowance of USD 250 (approx. INR 21,000).

Out of the field, the brand value of Gambhir is good. He has signed a number of companies in various fields including healthcare and finance, gaming and automobiles. His portfolio contains Redcliffe labs, Coin DCX, Real11 and Pinnacle Speciality vehicles. Such partnerships contribute to his wealth and exposure a great deal.

Gautam Gambhir’s Net Worth, House, and Cars

Out of cricket, Gambhir has a lavish lifestyle that is supported by his wealth, which is growing. His real estate consists of a luxurious INR 15 crore house in the Rajendra Nagar of Delhi, and also other houses in Greater Noida and in the village of Malakpur.

There is also a curious combination of cars in his garage, including useful rides such as Maruti SX4 and Toyota Corolla, to more luxurious cars such as an Audi Q5 and BMW 530D. Both of them are indicators of simplicity and sophistication of his decisions.

By the year 2025, the net worth of Gambhir will be close to INR 265 crore. In addition to physical resources, he is virtually popular, having millions of followers on Instagram, Facebook, and X, which also increases his power and income.

ALSO READ: Rahul Dravid’s Net Worth: How His IPL Coaching Role And Brand Endorsements Boosted His Wealth

