Home > Sports > Rahul Dravid’s Net Worth: How His IPL Coaching Role And Brand Endorsements Boosted His Wealth

Rahul Dravid's Net Worth: How His IPL Coaching Role And Brand Endorsements Boosted His Wealth

The fortunes of Rahul Dravid have swelled owing to IPL coaching and huge brand contracts. However, what is his financial journey by comparison with the other cricketing greats? The answer may surprise you!

Rahul Dravid's Net Worth: How His IPL Coaching Role and Brand Endorsements Boosted His Wealth (Image Credit - ANI)
Rahul Dravid's Net Worth: How His IPL Coaching Role and Brand Endorsements Boosted His Wealth (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 30, 2025 01:43:23 IST

Rahul Dravid, one of the most reliable batters in India is also a respected personality in cricket. During his 16 years career, he accumulated over 24,000 international runs and this firmly established him as a rock in the Indian batting lineup.

Rahul Dravid as Player and Coach

Dravid also led India during his playing days and controlled the team to a number of historic victories overseas. He remained very attached to sport even after he hung up his boots.

He has managed to lead the U-19 team to the World Cup and subsequently played a central role in the T20 world cup victory in India in 2024. He was among the highest paid coaches in Indian cricket because of his coaching qualifications.

In 2025, Rajasthan Royals contracted Rahul Dravid as coach in the IPL. He was sold to the franchise at an astounding INR 5 crore, beating the Mahela Jayawardene of Mumbai Indians who earns INR 4 crore. In his IPL playing days, Dravid played six seasons until 2013 and is among the most well paid cricketers in the league.

Rahul Dravid and His Endorsements

Other than in the sport of cricket, Rahul Dravid has been a reliable face behind major brands. His collaborations are giants like Reebok, Pepsi, Castrol, Gillette, Kissan, HDFC Life, Philips India, PUMA and BPCL.

His brand image was re-visited in 2021 with his quirky CRED advertisement titled Indiranagar ka gunda that went viral on social media. This viral moment opened newer deals with companies such as Practo, Piramal Realty and Orchids.

It is reported that nowadays Dravid gets about INR 3.5 crore annually through endorsements alone. His relaxed but trustworthy character renders him a choice of ambassador in industries.

Rahul Dravid’s Luxuries and Lifestyle

The great batter lives a good life in Bengaluru. His home is a posh bungalow in Indiranagar which was bought in 2010 at an estimated cost of INR 4.2 crore. The house has over the years turned into a representation of his modest sophistication.

Rahul Dravid is a car owner of enviable car collection besides his home. His garage consists of Toyota Innova Crysta, Hyundai Tucson, Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 and the most expensive Porsche 911 Carrera S in the red eye catcher.

Rahul Dravid Net Worth in 2024-25

His IPL coaching contracts, endorsement deals, and long cricketing career have seen Rahul Dravid skyrocket in terms of fortune. His estimated net worth for 2024-25 stands at nearly INR 320 crore.

Dravid is 52 years old and is still revered to have achieved success and humility at the same time. The fact that he is one of the most treasured coaches and brand icons in the country is demonstrated by his journey between the Wall of India on the field and one of the most valuable coaches and brand icons.

Rahul Dravid’s Net Worth: How His IPL Coaching Role And Brand Endorsements Boosted His Wealth

