Gautam Gambhir Says Relationship With Virat Kohli Personal, Both Will Be On 'Same Page' Soon

India’s new head coach, Gautam Gambhir, emphasized on Monday that his relationship with star batsman Virat Kohli is private and not for media attention. Gambhir assured that both will be “on the same page” moving forward.

Despite their previous tensions and confrontations in the IPL, Gambhir and Kohli will now collaborate, starting with the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka on July 27. Gambhir stressed that their relationship is a matter between “two mature individuals,” and their focus is on representing India effectively.

Addressing the media alongside chief selector Ajit Agarkar, Gambhir stated that while competitive on the field, their priority is to unite and make India proud. Kohli, who has retired from T20 International cricket, will participate in the ODI squad against Sri Lanka and is ready to start this new phase with a fresh perspective.

Gambhir also mentioned that he and Kohli share a good off-field relationship and will continue to work hard together.

The Support Staff

Former players Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, who previously worked with Gambhir in the IPL, will join the coaching staff for the Sri Lanka tour. Details of the full support staff will be finalized after the tour.

