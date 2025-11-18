LIVE TV
Germany Defeats Slovakia 6-0 In, Set For 2026 World Cup

The outcome not only qualifies Germany for the 2026 World Cup in North America but also signifies to European rivals that in case they find the right chord, they remain a powerful force to reckon with.

Published: November 18, 2025 03:36:06 IST

The European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup escalated to a roller coaster day, where Germany by brimstone and fire in Leipzig claimed their spot in the tournament as the ultimate victors over Slovakia with the scoreline of 6-0, thus repeating their supremacy being not very good at the start of the mixing. Earlier in the group, Germany had shocked the world with a 2-0 loss in Bratislava, their first ever defeat away from home in a World Cup qualifier saga. In Leipzig, they not only made their victory loud but also cushioned their position at the top of Group A very hard for their other rivals in the pack to catch up with them.

The return of Germany to the world stage has been very noticeable with coach Julian Nagelsmann’s guidance. The national team, after the early shock loss to Slovakia, with David Hancko and David Strelec as scorers took the wrecking ball route for their opponents. Their brilliant performance in Leipzig demonstrated that they had a mix of offensive power and defensive strength that was very rare and most teams have not been able to attain such a quality partnership. The outcome not only qualifies Germany for the 2026 World Cup in North America but also signifies to European rivals that in case they find the right chord, they remain a powerful force to reckon with. Leroy Sane was awarded the Player of the match.

Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg, Poland vs Malta And Netherlands vs Lithuania

Northern Ireland’s tough, disciplined and gritty performance enabled them to stay in the tournament by defeating Luxembourg with a narrow margin of 1-0. Poland just inched past Malta 3-2 in a highly thrilling match that lasted from the kickoff to the final whistle while Croatia not only leveled the score but also scored once more to defeat Montenegro by 3-2, a game that absolutely illustrated the roller coaster of the qualifying campaign and the randomness of it all. A number of teams still have a chance at the playoffs, with the last matchdays just around the corner and the promise of great drama.

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 3:36 AM IST
