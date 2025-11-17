LIVE TV
Lionel Messi's GOAT Mumbai Tour: Additional Tickets Released For December 14 Wankhede Stadium Show- Check Price Details Inside

Lionel Messi Mumbai tour: Additional tickets for Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 Mumbai event on December 14 at Wankhede Stadium are now available, priced between ₹7,080 and ₹23,600. Fans can book exclusively via District.in amid soaring demand.

Lionel Messi India Tour: Fresh Ticket Slots Open for Mumbai Event on Dec 14. (Photo: IG/Leo Messi)
Last updated: November 17, 2025 18:26:02 IST

Lionel Messi Mumbai tour: Mumbai is getting ready for one of its biggest sporting moments as football legend Lionel Messi prepares to arrive for the GOAT India Tour 2025. With demand skyrocketing, organisers have released additional tickets for the December 14 event at Wankhede Stadium, bringing relief to thousands of fans who missed the initial sale.

New Ticket Slots Now Open

Fresh ticket categories have been added across various price brackets, now ranging from ₹7,080 to ₹23,600. With Messi set to make a rare appearance in India, the newly released inventory is expected to sell out quickly.

Tickets can be booked exclusively through the District.in website or the District App, the official and authorised ticketing partner. Fans have been urged to avoid unverified links and third-party sellers amid rising reports of fake pages and resale scams.

Messi’s Grand Appearance at Wankhede

The December 14 Mumbai event will run from 5 PM to 8 PM, transforming the iconic cricket stadium into a high-energy football arena. The evening will feature fan interactions, special showcases, and immersive segments celebrating Messi’s extraordinary career.

Messi described his India tour as an “honour”, adding that India is a “very special country” with unforgettable memories from his last visit in 2011. His confirmation marked a major moment for fans across the country, who have been eagerly awaiting his return.

Mumbai’s Buzz Ahead of the GOAT Tour

Hotels and travel services in Mumbai have already seen a spike in bookings as fans from across India plan their visit. Social media is flooded with countdowns, edits and fan art, reflecting nationwide excitement.

Messi’s Full India Itinerary

Messi’s 2025 India tour will begin in Kolkata on December 13, followed by stops in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. His Mumbai schedule also includes a padel exhibition at Brabourne Stadium, concerts, food festivals, meet-and-greet sessions, and football masterclasses.
 The tour will conclude with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15 in New Delhi.

A Historic Moment for Indian Football Fans

This will be Messi’s first visit to India since captaining Argentina in 2011 at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. With Wankhede ready to host tens of thousands of fans, December 14 promises to be one of Mumbai’s most unforgettable sporting nights.

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 6:01 PM IST
QUICK LINKS