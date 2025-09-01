LIVE TV
Gianluigi Donnarumma And Manchester City Agree Contract! Ederson Heads Out

With personal conditions already agreed upon, Gianluigi Donnarumma is getting closer to joining Manchester City from Paris Saint Germain, putting the team on the cusp of a major goalkeeping revamp. His arrival would pave the door for Ederson's expected transfer to Fenerbahce, where he would fetch around 14 million.

Should this transfer be completed, it marks a new generation between the posts at the Etihad. (Image Credit: Gianluigi Donnarumma)
Should this transfer be completed, it marks a new generation between the posts at the Etihad. (Image Credit: Gianluigi Donnarumma)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 1, 2025 15:19:00 IST

Between the sticks at Manchester City, there is a seismic change happening. It was reported by reliable sources that Gianluigi Donnarumma has agreed to join Manchester City on the basis of Paris Saint Germain and that personal terms are already settled and that the transfer is only pending the transfer fee and medical.

Ederson out, Gianluigi Donnarumma in

This is coming at the time when Ederson is in the process of being discussed to leave. The Brazilian goalkeeper will move to Fenerbahce at a cost of around €14m, but this will only happen once City has secured a new goalkeeper assumed to be mainly Donnarumma. Manchester City is reported to have already arranged a medical with Donnarumma, meaning there is an urgency and a positive outlook in the deal. At the same time, Fenerbahce are in the process of finalizing the exit of Ederson.

Gianluigi Donnarumma and his PSG Career

Even though he helped them win the Champions League at the beginning of this summer, Donnarumma, 26, has enjoyed a turbulent final phase to his PSG career. Public criticism of the club officials together with demotion to first choice duties have marred this stage of the Italian goalkeeper. PSG seems interested in cashing in instead of losing him on free when his current contract runs in 2026. It is reported that to make the deal PSG might have reduced their initial asking price of €50 mn to less than 40 mn to finalize the transaction.

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s Manchester City decision

In the case of City, Donnarumma would be a strong addition to the team between the sticks, especially with Burnley signing James Trafford earlier this summer. Competition in the no 1 jersey has increased and this has led to uncertainty that now looms over Trafford and second choice Stefan Ortega. Lots of high class pedigree, a composed and calm shot stopper with authority in the box. A former Player of the Tournament at Euro 2020, he was the winner of the Yashin Trophy, has more than 100 caps with Italy, including as captain, and played a key role in the victory of PSG in the Champions League in 2025.

Tags: EdersonFootball TransferGianluigi DonnarummaManchester CityPSG

