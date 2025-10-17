Glasnow strikes out eight as Dodgers beat Brewers

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 10:56:02 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM LOS ANGELES DODGERS V MILWAUKEE BREWERS MLB GAME  SHOWS: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 16, 2025) (MLB – See restrictions) 1. TYLER GLASNOW   TOP 1ST  2. GLASNOW STRIKES OUT BRICE TURANG  BOTTOM 1ST  3. SHOHEI OHTANI CLOSE-UP  4. OHTANI TRIPLES TO RIGHT FIELD TO LEAD OFF THE 1ST INNING FOR DODGERS/ OHTANI CLOSE-UP  5. REPLAY OF OHTANI'S TRIPLE  6. MOOKIE BETTS DRIVES A DOUBLE INTO CENTER FIELD AND OHTANI SCORES TO GIVE DODGERS 1-0 LEAD / BETTS CELEBRATING/ DODGERS' PLAYERS CELEBRATING  7. VARIOUS REPLAYS OF BETTS' RBI DOUBLE AND HIS CELEBRATION  TOP 2ND  8. BREWERS' JAKE BAUERS HITS A SINGLE INTO CENTER FIELD AND CALEB DURBIN SCORES TO TIE THE GAME AT 1/ BAUERS CELEBRATING / BREWERS' PLAYERS CHEERING  9. REPLAY OF BAUERS' SINGLE  10. GLASNOW PITCHES AND MAX MUNCY MAKES A SLIDING CATCH STOP TO MAKE THE PLAY AT THE PLATE FOR THE SECOND OUT / MUNCY CLOSE-UP 11. VARIOUS REPLAYS OF MUNCY'S CATCH AND THROW AT THE PLATE  12. GLASNOW CLOSE-UP/ MUNCY CLOSE-UP  TOP 3RD  13. GLASNOW STRKES OUT TURANG  14. GLASNOW STRKES OUT WILLIAM CONTRERAS  15. VARIOUS REPLAYS OF GLASNOW'S STRIKE OUT 16. GLASNOW STRIKES OUT CHRISTIAN YELICH / GLASNOW WALKING  TOP 4TH  17. GLASNOW STRIKES OUT ANDREW VAUGHN  18. GLASNOW STRIKES OUT BAUERS / GLASNOW CLOSE-UP TOP 5TH  19. GLASNOW STRIKES OUT YELICH / GLASNOW CLOSE-UP  BOTTOM 6TH  20. TOMMY EDMAN LINES A SINGLE AND PUTS DODGERS AHEAD 2-1/ EDMAN CLOSE-UP/ CROWD CHEERING 21. REPLAY OF EDMAN'S SINGLE/ EDMAN CELEBRATING  22. FREDDIE FREEMAN COMES HOME ON A PICKOFF THROW AND PUTS DODGERS IN 3-1 LEAD / ABNER URIBE CLOSE-UP  23. REPLAY OF THE THROW/ URIBE CLOSE-UP/ FREEMAN CLOSE-UP  TOP 9TH  24. ROKI SASAKI EARNS THE SAVE AND DODGERS WIN 3-1 OVER BREWERS/ SASAKI CLOSE-UP 25. SASAKI CELEBRATING WITH A TEAMMATE/ FREEMAN CELEBRATING WITH A TEAMMATE  26. BREWERS' DUGOUT CLOSE-UP 27. VARIOUS OF DODGERS' FANS CHEERING  28. SASAKI CLOSE-UP  STORY: Tyler Glasnow struck out eight batters, while Tommy Edman delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning to help the Los Angeles Dodgers secure a 3-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday (October 16), taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the National League Championship Series. Mookie Betts contributed an RBI double in the first inning, and Roki Sasaki closed out the game with his third save of the postseason. The Dodgers never trailed, advancing toward a potential series sweep in Game 4 at home on Friday. Glasnow allowed one run on three hits over 5 2/3 innings, walking three. He has conceded just one run across three postseason appearances spanning 13 1/3 innings. Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski struck out nine in five innings of relief, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk. The Dodgers opened the scoring early, as Shohei Ohtani tripled off Aaron Ashby's fifth pitch and scored on Betts' double. The Brewers tied the game in the second inning with Caleb Durbin's triple and Jake Bauers' RBI single, but struggled offensively, going 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Edman broke the tie in the sixth with an RBI single, scoring Will Smith and advancing Freddie Freeman to third, who later scored on an errant pickoff throw by reliever Abner Uribe. The Brewers suffered further setbacks when leadoff hitter Jackson Chourio exited in the seventh inning with a right leg injury. The Dodgers' bullpen shut the door on Milwaukee, with Alex Vesia, Blake Treinen, Anthony Banda, and Sasaki combining for 3 1/3 scoreless innings. The Brewers, the league's top team in the regular season, are now one loss away from elimination. (Production: Suramya Kaushik)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 10:56 AM IST
