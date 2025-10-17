WATCH: BCCI’s ‘RO KO’ Video Goes Viral, Fans Rush To Be Near Virat Kohli

A video which has been released by the BCCI, as the Team India team gets ready to play their ODI series in Australia, has gone viral due to all the right reasons, the hype that surrounds Virat Kohli. The 43 second video, which was published on the social media under the brand name RO KO which is a blend of the names of Rohit and Kohli, provides views into their training sessions, fielding agility, and on ground intensity in the lead up to the first ODI at the Perth Stadium.

Virat Kohli A nd Rohit Sharma’s ‘RO KO’ Moment

In the viral video, yet another highly visible moment happens when he fans are seen running to Kohli after he has completed his practice session for a chance to get their photo taken with the superstar athlete. In that moment, he has not lost any of the passion or respect that he instills in his fans, even when he is overseas. The drills wrap up and the followers are quick to rush in for a moment with the athlete, showcasing his star power again. The BCCI video does also remind people that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been scheming for a long while to remain two of India’s most consistent white ball players while Indian cricket moves into a transitional phase. They have recently retired from Test and T20 formats, and it has to be the foundation for the experience and balance in an ODI format and the balance moving forward for either player.

Brace yourselves…they’re 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙄𝙣 𝘽𝙡𝙪𝙚𝙨 🔥 Rohit Sharma 🤝 Virat Kohli 🎥 Watch on loop as the duo gears up for #AUSvIND 💪 #TeamIndia | @ImRo45 | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/u99yHyFfwJ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2025







India vs Australia ODI, Virat Kohli A nd Rohit Sharma

India vs Australia series, a series of matches to be played in Perth on October 19, before that in Melbourne and Sydney, turns not only into a contest of skill but also into a show of fanaticism and feelings. When the Indian team is getting used to the Australian environment and the attention is growing, such situations appeal to the emotional bond between supporters and their icons. The line of the player and the spectator is crossed even during the rigorous training and whispers of admiration, phone flash and footsteps chasing after a moment of recognition are heard. To put it in a few words, when the BCCI in its Ro Ko video glorifies the combination of professionalism and charisma of the senior players, the viral run for selfie moment shows something more profound, and that is the very attractiveness of Kohli as an athlete and icon. It is a reminder that in elite sport, human connection, and the need to shrink distance with a lens, can be a compelling narrative line.



Also Read: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s London Life Fuels Speculation As Cricketer Hands Over Gurugram Mansion Control To Brother