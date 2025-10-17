LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli's Gesture Wins Hearts Of Fans Worldwide, Pakistani Fan Shares..

Virat Kohli’s Gesture Wins Hearts Of Fans Worldwide, Pakistani Fan Shares..

Cricket icons from India, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, charmed a Pakistani admirer while giving an autograph in Perth, displaying outstanding sportsmanship and humility. The video, which went viral, is terrific evidence how cricket can unite and inspire emotion as well as memories outside national ties.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 17, 2025 11:16:43 IST

Virat Kohli’s Gesture Wins Hearts Of Fans Worldwide, Pakistani Fan Shares..

In a remarkable display of both humility and sportsmanship, the Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made the day of a Pakistani fan, by giving him a memory for a lifetime, by signing a Royal Challengers Bengaluru jersey outside of the players’ hotel in Perth.

Virat Kohli’s Gesture Wins Hearts Of Fans Worldwide

The fan was Sahil from Karachi. Kohli smiled when he saw Sahil was waiting with an RCB jersey and he was going to auto finish. Later, Sahil asked Kohli to sign while he boarded the bus, and Kohli poked his head out and signed it for him. Sahil thanked the both players, and said that he had actually met Kohli previously, which he called ‘very humbling,’ and said that autographs from both players would make for a ‘really special’ day.



Virat Kohli In India vs Australia ODIs

There were onlookers to the exchange, including the posted footage that went ‘viral’, and aside from experiencing the two players behave as they did, cricket also offers passage as a humbling experience for fans from each country. Players’ personable moments also remind us of gifts of good sportsmanship, while providing what may be a once in a lifetime experience for fans across the globe to game and share within the spirit or ethos of one another. 

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 11:16 AM IST
