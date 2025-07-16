Goldberg Slams WWE’s Treatment Of Him In Final Run, Compares To Undertaker And John Cena

Bill Goldberg has officially stepped away from professional wrestling, but his departure from WWE didn’t sit well with him. His final bout took place on July 12 during Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was defeated by Gunther in a World Heavyweight Championship match.

The 58-year-old Hall of Famer was hoping for a more dignified send-off. Instead, he was left disappointed as his farewell moment was cut short—both in the arena and on screen.

Final WWE Appearance Left Goldberg Disappointed

The NBC live broadcast ended abruptly after his loss, going straight to a commercial before Goldberg could deliver a proper farewell. While the stream later returned, his parting speech was already trimmed and rushed.

Goldberg didn’t mince words when talking to The Ariel Helwani Show. He openly shared his frustration and made a strong comparison to how WWE treated legends like John Cena and The Undertaker.

“I’m not saying it [cutting speech off] was done on purpose by any stretch of the imagination. I’m saying it wasn’t prepared for on purpose. They wouldn’t do that to ‘Taker, right? I don’t think. They’re not gonna do that to Cena. Cena’s going around the world doing his retirement thing…”

Goldberg vs Gunther: Not the Ending He Deserved

The match with Gunther may have been high-profile, but for Goldberg, it wasn’t enough. He felt it lacked emotional weight and a true sense of occasion.

“Mine was just a World Heavyweight Championship Match. —I had World Heavyweight Championship Matches all the time. That doesn’t do anything for me. I mean, it does, but make it different than just an angle, at least. At the end, do something. Say something…” he said.

His remarks show that while the physical fight was there, the storytelling element WWE is known for was noticeably absent.

The WWE Veteran Feels Overlooked in Retirement Tour

Goldberg’s criticism also extended to how WWE seemingly failed to plan or hype his final appearance. In contrast, Cena’s global retirement tour and Undertaker’s ceremonious send-off highlighted just how differently these legends were treated.

Even though he didn’t demand pomp and grandeur, Goldberg expected some form of acknowledgment fitting for his legacy.

Life Beyond the Ring for Goldberg

Even though Goldberg was unhappy with how things ended, he said he’s ready to move on. He wants to spend more time with his family and try new things in TV and movies.

But he also said this wasn’t the kind of goodbye he wanted after wrestling for so many years.

For the fans, it’s the end of an amazing wrestling career. But for Goldberg, it shows that sometimes even famous wrestlers don’t get the proper farewell they deserve.

ALSO READ: WWE Legend Goldberg Issues Apology After Real-Life Incident With Referee Charles Robinson