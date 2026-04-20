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Home > Sports News > GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 30: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 30: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans host Mumbai Indians in Match 30 of IPL 2026. GT seeks a top-four spot with their 4th straight win, while MI fights for survival without the injured Rohit Sharma. Get the full pitch report, head-to-head stats, and predicted playing XIs for the Ahmedabad showdown.

Hardik Pandya (Image Credit: IPL)
Hardik Pandya (Image Credit: IPL)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 20, 2026 15:02:33 IST

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GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 30: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 30: Although the Mumbai Indians (MI) began their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign with a victory, marking their first win in an opening match since 2012, it was followed by a dreadful stretch of performances as the five-time champions encountered four consecutive losses.

MI face the Gujarat Titans (GT) Ahmedabad next as they wish to change their fortunes in the ongoing marquee league. This match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday at 7:30 PM IST.

On the other hand, GT have regained their form as they will enter this match with three straight victories. A victory here gives them a good opportunity to reach the top four. However, this victory could either ensure or ruin MI’s campaign.

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Toss: The match toss between the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will take place at 7 PM IST.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction 

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (vc)

Batters: Shubman Gill (c), Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Allah Ghazanfar, Prasidh Krishna

Where To Watch Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match LIVE? (Live Streaming Details)

The match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website, with coverage on the Star Sports Network.

GT vs MI, Ahmedabad Pitch Report: The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium will be favorable for batting. It is a venue that records high scores, with a par score ranging from 185 to 195. The pitch offers decent bounce and speed, and the fast bowlers will receive early help with the new ball.

Spinners won’t find much assistance, as the pitch will get better over time. Recent matches have shown that there is dew in the second innings, creating favorable conditions for batting during that time.

GT vs MI Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. 

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah. 

GT vs MI Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Also Read: CSK ‘Fake’ Complaint Controversy: Lalit Modi Vows to Expose ‘IPL Black Magic’ Secrets in Upcoming TV Series

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GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 30: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

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GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 30: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report
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