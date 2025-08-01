Gus Atkinson Creates History vs India In 5th Test With 129-Year-Old Record Feat

Gus Atkinson came back in the England Test team and had a great day with the ball. He took five wickets against India in the last Test match of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Oval. His bowling was not only good for the match but also made a new record. He helped England bowl out India for only 224 runs.

Gus Atkinson Shines with Match-Turning 5-Wicket Haul

Atkinson, who missed the first four matches of the series due to injury, showed no signs of rust. The 27-year-old pacer was absolutely clinical with the ball. He finished with figures of 5/33, removing the likes of Jaiswal, Jurel, Sundar, Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna in a terrific spell.

Gus Atkinson’s return has proven why he’s seen as one of England’s brightest fast bowling talents. His ability to strike quickly and keep things tight stood out again, especially against a strong Indian batting line-up that couldn’t settle in.

Gus Atkinson Enters Elite List with Historic Stats

In just 13 Tests, Gus Atkinson has already picked up 60 wickets. That’s an impressive tally, but it’s not just the number of wickets that’s grabbing attention. What’s special is that he’s got four five-fors already, and a bowling strike-rate of 34.9, which puts him in elite company.

The only other bowler in history with better strike-rate stats and over 60 wickets is England’s George Lohmann. His career ended back in 1896, which makes Atkinson the first to reach that level in more than a century. Lohmann’s Test record was 112 wickets with a 34.1 strike-rate.

Gus Atkinson Compared with Bowling Greats

Looking at the list of best strike-rates, Atkinson is right up there. Among bowlers with at least 60 Test wickets, only George Lohmann, Scott Boland, John Ferris, and Marco Jansen sit beside him. Atkinson’s average of 21 also shows how effective he’s been in every match.

Even Shamar Joseph from West Indies, who has 50 wickets in 11 matches and a matching strike-rate of 34.1, is part of the conversation. But it’s Atkinson’s consistency in converting starts into five-fors that makes him stand out in England’s pace legacy.

England’s Bowling Future Looks Bright with Gus Atkinson

Atkinson’s pace, accuracy, and control are shaping up to be major assets for England going forward. To put up these numbers in just over a year of Test cricket is remarkable. Fans and experts are already looking at him as a long-term leader of the pace attack.

With such a strong bowling strike-rate and the ability to deliver under pressure, Gus Atkinson has put his name among some of the fastest impact-makers in Test history. The fifth Test against India might just be the beginning of a very special career.

