WATCH: Hardik Pandya Channels ‘Chak De! India’ Energy With Viral Speech Before IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Clash at Eden Gardens

Hardik Pandya, India’s star all-rounder, fired up the national team with a passionate, “Chak De! India” style pep talk at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Right before their do-or-die T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 showdown with West Indies, Pandya gathered the squad in a tight huddle and told them to give it everything they’ve got.

His words clearly struck a chord as clips of the moment have gone viral. India heads into this match riding high after a big win over Zimbabwe, and now, with a semifinal spot on the line, Pandya’s speech couldn’t have come at a better time.

Hardik Pandya Delivers Masterclass In Leadership At Eden Gardens

The viral video of the Indian team huddle at Eden Gardens really shows a different side of Hardik Pandya’s leadership. The 32-year-old is out there, channelling that “Sattar Minute” vibe, animated and fired up, talking to his teammates. He is going through the motions, making it clear how much this moment means, reminding everyone of what Indian cricket stands for at a place as legendary as Eden Gardens.

“Forget the result, forget the noise outside. Today, we play for the badge on our chest and the 1.4 billion people watching. This is our ground, this is our moment. Let’s show the world why we are the defending champions!”

India vs West Indies, Super 8: High Stakes In The Virtual Quarterfinal

This Super 8 clash at Eden Gardens is a do-or-die for both India and the West Indies. South Africa already booked their spot in the semifinals after beating the Caribbean side, and India just rolled over Zimbabwe. So, whoever wins today grabs the semifinal seat.

For India, Abhishek Sharma finally found some form, and Hardik Pandya smashed a fifty off just 23 balls in the last game. That’s the kind of momentum they needed. But the bowling? Still a headache, especially with the West Indies packing so much firepower in the middle order. Players like Shemron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford can change a game in a few overs.

The pitch should be a dream for batters, and with the thick dew expected later, the toss actually matters a lot. Pandya’s all-round game, with the new ball up front and then closing out at the end, feels like the key if India wants to get past the West Indies’ big hitters.

