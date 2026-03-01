LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei died ali khamenei death iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei died ali khamenei death iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei died ali khamenei death iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei died ali khamenei death iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei died ali khamenei death iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei died ali khamenei death iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei died ali khamenei death iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei died ali khamenei death iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WATCH: Hardik Pandya Channels ‘Chak De! India’ Energy With Viral Speech Before IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Clash at Eden Gardens

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Channels ‘Chak De! India’ Energy With Viral Speech Before IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Clash at Eden Gardens

Hardik Pandya delivered a powerful ‘Chak De! India’ style speech to the Indian team at Eden Gardens ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against West Indies.

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Channels ‘Chak De! India’ Energy With Viral Speech Before IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Clash at Eden Gardens (Image Source: X)
WATCH: Hardik Pandya Channels ‘Chak De! India’ Energy With Viral Speech Before IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Clash at Eden Gardens (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: March 1, 2026 11:32:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Channels ‘Chak De! India’ Energy With Viral Speech Before IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Clash at Eden Gardens

Hardik Pandya, India’s star all-rounder, fired up the national team with a passionate, “Chak De! India” style pep talk at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Right before their do-or-die T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 showdown with West Indies, Pandya gathered the squad in a tight huddle and told them to give it everything they’ve got. 

His words clearly struck a chord as clips of the moment have gone viral. India heads into this match riding high after a big win over Zimbabwe, and now, with a semifinal spot on the line, Pandya’s speech couldn’t have come at a better time.

Hardik Pandya Delivers Masterclass In Leadership At Eden Gardens

The viral video of the Indian team huddle at Eden Gardens really shows a different side of Hardik Pandya’s leadership. The 32-year-old is out there, channelling that “Sattar Minute” vibe, animated and fired up, talking to his teammates. He is going through the motions, making it clear how much this moment means, reminding everyone of what Indian cricket stands for at a place as legendary as Eden Gardens.

You Might Be Interested In

“Forget the result, forget the noise outside. Today, we play for the badge on our chest and the 1.4 billion people watching. This is our ground, this is our moment. Let’s show the world why we are the defending champions!”

India vs West Indies, Super 8: High Stakes In The Virtual Quarterfinal

This Super 8 clash at Eden Gardens is a do-or-die for both India and the West Indies. South Africa already booked their spot in the semifinals after beating the Caribbean side, and India just rolled over Zimbabwe. So, whoever wins today grabs the semifinal seat.

For India, Abhishek Sharma finally found some form, and Hardik Pandya smashed a fifty off just 23 balls in the last game. That’s the kind of momentum they needed. But the bowling? Still a headache, especially with the West Indies packing so much firepower in the middle order. Players like Shemron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford can change a game in a few overs.

The pitch should be a dream for batters, and with the thick dew expected later, the toss actually matters a lot. Pandya’s all-round game, with the new ball up front and then closing out at the end, feels like the key if India wants to get past the West Indies’ big hitters.

Also Read – IND vs WI Weather Report: Will Rain Wash Away India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Chances in Kolkata?

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 11:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Eden Gardens pitch reportEden Gardens Super 8 clashhardik pandyaHardik Pandya Eden Gardens speechHardik Pandya leadership videoHardik Pandya speechHardik Pandya viral quotesHardik Pandya viral videoIndia Super 8 standingsIndia vs West IndiesIndia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026t20 world cup 2026watch IND vs WI live

RELATED News

Football News | Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty, Suffers Injury Scare as Al-Nassr Seal Dramatic Comeback in Saudi Pro League Title Race

IND vs WI Weather Report: Will Rain Wash Away India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Chances in Kolkata?

IND vs WI Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs West Indies Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

ZIM vs SA Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan’s Century Not Enough; Pakistan Eliminated Despite Win — New Zealand Clinch Semi-Final Spot

LATEST NEWS

‘Shook Home, Frightened Ayra’: Vishnu Manchu Shares Terrifying Dubai Footage Amid US‑Israel Strikes, Watch The Video

Iran Vows ‘Most Ferocious’ Operation Against Israel, US Bases After Khamenei’s Death; UAE, Qatar, Bahrain on High Alert as Massive Mourning Erupts | Watch

1 March, 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Iranian Missile Strikes Near Abu Dhabi And Dubai International Airport Leave 1 Dead, 11 Injured | WATCH

Bollywood Actress Sonal Chauhan Stranded In Dubai, Urges PM Narendra Modi To Intervene

Holi 2026 Date Mystery: March 2 Holika Dahan’s Fiery Blessings Amid Chandra Grahan – Secrets, Remedies Revealed

‘Iran Tried to Assassinate Trump’: US Slams Iran After Killing of Supreme Leader Khamenei in Israel Strike; What Is ‘Death to America’ Campaign Exposed at UN?

Iranian Anchor Breaks Down On Live TV Announcing Khamenei’s Death In US-Israeli Strikes | WATCH

Rajpal Yadav Brands Rs 9 Crore Debt, Cheque Bounce Case An ‘Ego Clash’; Lawyer Interrupts – What Happens Next Shocks Courtroom

Who Is Khamenei’s Daughter? Inside the Life of Iran Supreme Leader’s Family After Killed in US-Israel Strikes

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Channels ‘Chak De! India’ Energy With Viral Speech Before IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Clash at Eden Gardens

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Channels ‘Chak De! India’ Energy With Viral Speech Before IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Clash at Eden Gardens

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Channels ‘Chak De! India’ Energy With Viral Speech Before IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Clash at Eden Gardens
WATCH: Hardik Pandya Channels ‘Chak De! India’ Energy With Viral Speech Before IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Clash at Eden Gardens
WATCH: Hardik Pandya Channels ‘Chak De! India’ Energy With Viral Speech Before IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Clash at Eden Gardens
WATCH: Hardik Pandya Channels ‘Chak De! India’ Energy With Viral Speech Before IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Clash at Eden Gardens

QUICK LINKS