Harleen Deol: Know About The Rising Star Of Indian Women’s Cricket
Home > Sports > Harleen Deol: Know About The Rising Star Of Indian Women's Cricket

Harleen Deol, born in Chandigarh in 1998, is an Indian women's cricketer known for her attacking batting, handy spin bowling, and remarkable fielding. She made her International debut in 2019 and gained fame for a spectacular acrobatic catch vs England in 2021. In 2023 she impressed in the WPL, scoring over 200 runs at a high strike rate. Her breakthrough came in December 2024 when she scored her first International ODI century against West Indies. Despite injuries, her performances have shown her growing potential, marking her as one to watch in India's cricketing future.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 14, 2025 15:14:43 IST

Harleen Deol is a talented Indian women’s cricketer who plays as a right handed batter and part time spin bowler. She represents Himachal Pradesh in domestic cricket and plays for Gujarat giants in the women’s premier league.

Early Life and Entry Into Cricket

Growing up in Chandigarh, Harleen started playing Cricket in the streets and local Gali matches, often with boys. She showed early promise and joined the age group cricket. At about age 13, she began representing Himachal Pradesh in junior tournaments, catching the eyes of coaches and selectors for her batting flair and fielding ability. 

International Debut and Style of Play

Harleen made her WODI debut for India against England on 22 February 2019, followed by her WT20I debut on 4 March 2019. She is a primarily middle order batter but also bowls spin, which adds balance to the squad. Her fielding has often been praised, particularly for athleticism and alertness. 

Memorable Moments and Achievements 

One of her most viral moments was an acrobatic catch she took in July 2021 against England — diving near the boundary to prevent a six, then bringing the ball back in play and completing the catch. The catch was widely admired by fans, media, and former greats like Sachin Tendulkar. In domestic and franchise cricket, Harleen has shown consistent batting. In the inaugural WPL season (2023), playing for Gujarat Giants, she scored over 200 runs at a high strike rate of ~125.46. Her standout performance came in December 2024 when she scored her maiden WODI century (115 off 103) vs West Indies.

Strengths, Role and Current Standing 

Harleen’s strengths include aggressive batting, especially against spin, nimble footwork, and excellent fielding skills. She adds value as a “batting all-rounder” — primarily with the bat, and with some useful spin bowling when required. Her averages reflect her growth: as of recent counts, she’s played around 19 ODIs, scoring over 550 runs including one century and multiple half-centuries. In T20Is, she has played upwards of 24 matches, with a highest score of 52.

Challenges and What Lies Ahead

Her journey hasn’t been without setbacks. Injuries have sidelined her at times, and like many players, she faces competition for spots in India’s playing XI. Still, her recent performances and consistency are helping her make a stronger case. She is seen as a player with potential to play bigger roles in major tournaments ahead.

Tags: CricketenglandHarleen Deolwomen premier league

