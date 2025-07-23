LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Home > Sports > Harmanpreet Shares Glory with Rising Star Kranti Goud After Series-Winning Triumph

Harmanpreet Shares Glory with Rising Star Kranti Goud After Series-Winning Triumph

Kranti Goud’s stunning six-wicket haul powered India to a thrilling 13-run win over England, sealing a 2-1 ODI series victory. The 21-year-old became the second-youngest Indian woman to take a five-wicket haul, earning praise and the Player of the Match honor from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Kranti Goud’s six-wicket haul powered India to a 13-run win (Image Credit - X)
Kranti Goud’s six-wicket haul powered India to a 13-run win (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 23, 2025 15:25:13 IST

India’s 2-1 ODI series win over England may have been headlined by Harmanpreet Kaur’s commanding century, but it was young pace sensation Kranti Goud who stole the spotlight with a stunning match-winning performance in the final game at Chester-le-Street.

Kranti Goud’s Spell Turns the Tide

At just 21, Kranti Goud delivered a career-defining spell that dismantled England’s batting lineup and sealed a thrilling 13-run victory for India. Finishing with remarkable figures of 9.5 overs, 1 maiden, 52 runs, and 6 wickets, Goud tore through England’s middle and lower order in a fiery display of pace and precision.

She struck early by removing openers Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont, then returned to dismiss key players Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, and Lauren Bell. Her efforts derailed England’s chase, which had looked threatening thanks to Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 98 and Emma Lamb’s 68.

Not only did she become the second-youngest Indian woman to take a five-wicket haul in ODIs, but she also finished the series as the leading wicket-taker, claiming nine wickets at a brilliant average of 15.11.

A Captain’s Tribute: “You Are a Star”

Goud’s performance earned her more than just accolades. In a touching post-match moment, captain Harmanpreet Kaur handed her the Player of the Match award and a signed match ball, declaring, “Dear Kranti, you are a star.” The emotional gesture was captured in a now-viral BCCI video that showcased not only Goud’s impact but also the unity and spirit within the Indian team.

Harmanpreet Leads with the Bat

Earlier in the match, it was Harmanpreet who laid the platform for India’s imposing total of 318/5, scoring a blazing 102 off just 84 balls. The captain became only the third Indian woman to surpass 4,000 ODI runs, anchoring the innings with her trademark aggression and control.

She was supported by Smriti Mandhana (45), Harleen Deol (45), Jemimah Rodrigues (50), and Richa Ghosh, who chipped in with an unbeaten 38 to push India past the 300-run mark after being asked to bat first.

A Star is Born

While the series will be remembered for Harmanpreet’s milestone and India’s dominant batting, Kranti Goud’s emergence as a match-winner could prove to be the most significant takeaway. Her fearless spell under pressure has already drawn comparisons to India’s finest pacers, and her captain’s words may well prove prophetic: a star is indeed rising.

Also Read: Xavi Simons Edges Toward Chelsea Transfer

Tags: harmanpreet kaurKranti Goud

RELATED News

Who Is Sreesanth’s daughter? Harbhajan Singh Recalls Heart-Shattering Conversation With Her Post Slapgate Controversy
Xavi Simons Edges Toward Chelsea Transfer
Lionel Messi Back To Europe? Messi’s Wife Attends Como Pre season Game
SAI’s Research Wing NCSSR Holds First Institutional Committee Meeting To Set Benchmark In Sports Science Research
Rodrigo De Paul To Inter Miami: Another World Cup Winner Joins Messi’s Army

More News

DU UG Admissions 2025: Vacant Seats List to Be Released Tomorrow
Legendary Theatre Director Ratan Thiyam, Known for Redefining Indian Stage, Passes Away at 77
Here’s Who Is Coming Back For Netflix’s ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ As Season 2 Begins Filming
‘Cruel System’ Dashes Dreams: Shahid Kapoor’s Shivaji Biopic Halted, Director Amit Rai Speaks Out
Each Minute of Parliament Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh, Disruptions Drain Taxpayer’s Money
Who was Atheist Krishna? Viral Memer Who Made PM Modi’s Smile, Passes Away From Pneumonia
Karnataka SSLC Exam‑3 Result 2025 to Be Declared in Final Week of July
This Filmmaker’s Shocking Weight Loss Transformation Goes Viral- Check Out His Diet Secrets
Bryan Johnson Considers Selling or Shutting Down Blueprint Amid Anti-Ageing Startup Struggles
Mumbai Landslide In Bhandup: Houses Collapse After 100 mm Rainfall; City On Orange Alert
Harmanpreet Shares Glory with Rising Star Kranti Goud After Series-Winning Triumph

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Harmanpreet Shares Glory with Rising Star Kranti Goud After Series-Winning Triumph

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Harmanpreet Shares Glory with Rising Star Kranti Goud After Series-Winning Triumph
Harmanpreet Shares Glory with Rising Star Kranti Goud After Series-Winning Triumph
Harmanpreet Shares Glory with Rising Star Kranti Goud After Series-Winning Triumph
Harmanpreet Shares Glory with Rising Star Kranti Goud After Series-Winning Triumph

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?