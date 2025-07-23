Harmanpreet Shares Glory with Rising Star Kranti Goud After Series-Winning Triumph

India’s 2-1 ODI series win over England may have been headlined by Harmanpreet Kaur’s commanding century, but it was young pace sensation Kranti Goud who stole the spotlight with a stunning match-winning performance in the final game at Chester-le-Street.

Kranti Goud’s Spell Turns the Tide

At just 21, Kranti Goud delivered a career-defining spell that dismantled England’s batting lineup and sealed a thrilling 13-run victory for India. Finishing with remarkable figures of 9.5 overs, 1 maiden, 52 runs, and 6 wickets, Goud tore through England’s middle and lower order in a fiery display of pace and precision.

She struck early by removing openers Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont, then returned to dismiss key players Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, and Lauren Bell. Her efforts derailed England’s chase, which had looked threatening thanks to Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 98 and Emma Lamb’s 68.

Not only did she become the second-youngest Indian woman to take a five-wicket haul in ODIs, but she also finished the series as the leading wicket-taker, claiming nine wickets at a brilliant average of 15.11.

A Captain’s Tribute: “You Are a Star”

Goud’s performance earned her more than just accolades. In a touching post-match moment, captain Harmanpreet Kaur handed her the Player of the Match award and a signed match ball, declaring, “Dear Kranti, you are a star.” The emotional gesture was captured in a now-viral BCCI video that showcased not only Goud’s impact but also the unity and spirit within the Indian team.

From Captain with lots of heart and love ❤️ A special gesture for a special spell 👌👌 Captain @ImHarmanpreet shares her Player of the Match award with Kranti Gaud and presents her with a signed ball & a special message ✍️#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vRVNlTOBkF — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 23, 2025

Harmanpreet Leads with the Bat

Earlier in the match, it was Harmanpreet who laid the platform for India’s imposing total of 318/5, scoring a blazing 102 off just 84 balls. The captain became only the third Indian woman to surpass 4,000 ODI runs, anchoring the innings with her trademark aggression and control.

She was supported by Smriti Mandhana (45), Harleen Deol (45), Jemimah Rodrigues (50), and Richa Ghosh, who chipped in with an unbeaten 38 to push India past the 300-run mark after being asked to bat first.

A Star is Born

While the series will be remembered for Harmanpreet’s milestone and India’s dominant batting, Kranti Goud’s emergence as a match-winner could prove to be the most significant takeaway. Her fearless spell under pressure has already drawn comparisons to India’s finest pacers, and her captain’s words may well prove prophetic: a star is indeed rising.

