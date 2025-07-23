Xavi Simons Edges Toward Chelsea Transfer

RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons is obviously a target for the Blues, but it has now been revealed that Leipzig wants to sign Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka. You get the impression that this will be resolved now that Chelsea has a fantasy scenario.

Chelsea’s goal for the final six weeks of this summer’s transfer market is to close some transactions. Although there is currently no indication that anything is progressing on the Joao Felix signing, they will be hoping that Benfica can complete the deal. The two teams are currently trying to work out the money, and defender Renato Veiga has already arranged his personal terms with Atletico Madrid; it appears that this one will also go through.

Many more departures are anticipated

Even though they are still aiming to add more new players, Chelsea will be extremely active with outgoing transactions going forward as this truly becomes the focus. RB Leipzig player Xavi Simons. However, when a possible “swap deal” like the one involving Simons and Chukwuemeka arises, Chelsea wants to try to sign Simons before the window closes.

Is Chukwuemeka out and Simons in?

Overnight, Patrick Berger, a dependable reporter for Sky Germany, posted on his X account: “There is a chance that Dortmund’s ideal transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka won’t work out. As talks with Chelsea come to a standstill, RB Leipzig is taking over. The Blues want to get rid of the player right away. Leipzig might benefit from Chelsea’s intense desire to sign Xavi Simons. Chelsea and RB’s negotiations are expected to pick up steam on Wednesday.”

The Blues want to increase that sum in the upcoming weeks by selling a number of players, including Joao Felix, Christopher Nkunku, and Renato Veiga, after selling Madueke and Djordje Petrovic for a total of £77 million.

According to Philipp Hinze, RB Leipzig has now been made aware of Chelsea’s interest in signing Xavi Simons. The Bundesliga team is willing to let him go. The Dutch international and the Blues are nearing a verbal deal. Therefore, it appears that the transfer is moving quickly. A verbal agreement is, of course, near but not final. Chelsea and RB Leipzig must also agree on a price and schedule. Overall, though, these are definitely highly encouraging signals if you want the relocation to happen.

