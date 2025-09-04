Has Barcelona’s Starboy Lamine Yamal Been Dumped By Rapper Girlfriend For A Rival From Real Madrid? Here’s The Truth

Most recently, there was a rumor spurt on social media that Barcelona prospect Lamine Yamal, 18, had been romantically engaged with Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole, but apparently, the relationship broke off after only 13 days.

Lamine Yamal vs Franco Mastantuono, not on the match ground but for a girl

The twist? It is being reported that she might have been distracted by the fierce La Liga rival of Yamal, Franco Mastantuono, who recently left River Plate to join Real Madrid. The supposed love triangle immediately created a frenzy of speculation among both fans and media, as there is some stiff competition between the two clubs as well as the players.

Who is Franco Mastantuono?

Mastantuono, 18, is heading to the stars following his high profile transfer to Madrid. He was considered one of the most valuable under 18 players in the world even before his official debut and was ranked higher than Yamal on Transfermarkt in terms of market value. His appearance has accentuated direct comparisons of Yamal, who is but a month younger than him, and has thrust the two up and coming stars into a new form of limelight. The young director of River Plate characterized the manner of Mastantuono as cerebral and elegant, more like James Rodriguez or Marcelo Gallardo than like the sensational deluge of Yamal. He lauded his consciousness, technical prowess, and orchestrating skills, especially along the right wing.

No official statement from Nicki Nicole till now

In the meantime, the information regarding the rumors of Nicki Nicole with more than 22 million Instagram followers and 18 million monthly listeners on Spotify remains unaddressed by either of the parties. Yamal father, Mounir Nasraoui, dismissed the speculation and said in plain terms, these were the things of kids. I do not know who she is, which puts a slight element of dismissal into the gossip train.

In the middle of this media hurricane, old glories of football, such as David Trezeguet and Juan Pablo Sorin, have found it prudent to speak out. As both talents are already stars in their youth, Yamal has achieved a domestic treble and many records with Barca, and Mastantuono has made meteoric progression with River Plate, they emphasized the necessity of giving them time and space to develop, without being constantly compared to other players.

