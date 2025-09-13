"Have never seen anybody finishing game in five overs": Kapil Dev on India's win over UAE in Asia Cup

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Former India skipper Kapil Dev expressed his thoughts as Men in Blue flexed their muscles, mercilessly outclassing the UAE in a nine-wicket win on their home soil, while chasing just 58 runs during their Asia Cup campaign opener at Dubai on Tuesday.

A four-wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav (4/7) and a fine spell from Shivam Dube (3/7) bundled out the UAE for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs, with openers Alishan Sharafu (22) and skipper Muhammed Waseem (19) being the only ones to touch double figures. Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill unleashed destruction right from ball one, enabling India to chase down the total in just 4.3 overs, a grand total of just 27 balls.

Speaking on the Asia Cup 2025 game between India and UAE, Kapil Dev told the media, “I like to say good luck to the Indian Cricket Team. The way they played, I have never seen anybody finishing the game in five overs.”

In the run chase of 58 runs, Abhishek Sharma did not waste any time, slamming a six and four to start off the chase. On the first ball by Haider Ali, pitched outside off, the Punjabi hitter freed his arms with a massive loft over wide long-off. On the next delivery, he followed it with a slash over the extra cover region. While he survived a caught and bowled on the next delivery, he left the final two balls without any run.

In the next over, it was vice-captain Shubman Gill, who shaved off almost 50 per cent of the target with a cut shot for four and a brilliant flick over deep square leg to end the over with India at 25 runs.

In the next over, Abhishek took his turn to fire again, smashing Dhruv Parashar for a fantastic back-footed six over long-off, following it with another four over extra cover region, bringing the total to 38 in three overs.

In the fourth over, after a couple of singles by Gill, Abhishek inflicted more damage with a flat six over deep backwards square leg.

The punishment ended for the UAE, as Abhishek was removed by Junaid Siddique for 30 in 16 balls, with two fours and three sixes, while going for a big hit, caught by Haider Ali. India was 48/1 in 3.5 overs.

Suryakumar started off the innings with a first-ball six, with his trademark flick over fine leg, bringing up India’s 50-run mark in four overs, leaving them with just four runs to chase.

Gill finished off the game with a four in the long-on region, ending the chase in 4.3 overs. Gill stayed unbeaten at 20 in just nine balls, with two fours and a six, while Suryakumar stayed unbeaten at seven in two balls, with a six to his name. (ANI)

