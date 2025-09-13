Historical Moment: England Becomes The Third Team To Score More Than 300 Runs In A T20 International
Home > Sports > Historical Moment: England Becomes The Third Team To Score More Than 300 Runs In A T20 International

Historical Moment: England Becomes The Third Team To Score More Than 300 Runs In A T20 International

There is a major development from the England vs South Africa (ENG vs SA) 2nd T20 International match. England has become the third team in the world to cross the 300-run mark in T20Is to make a score of 304/2 for South Africa.

England cricketer Phil Salt (Photo Credit- x.com/philsalt1)
England cricketer Phil Salt (Photo Credit- x.com/philsalt1)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: September 13, 2025 02:41:04 IST

In a significant development from the England vs South Africa (ENG vs SA) 2nd T20 International match, England has become the third team in the world to cross the 300-run mark in T20Is to make a score of 304/2 for South Africa. Phil Salt proved to be the star of the match played at the Emirates Old Trafford ground, Manchester as his unbeaten and record-broken innings of 141 off 60 balls led England to cross the mark of 300 runs. This destructive innings by Phil includes 15 fours and eight sixes. 

Other batsmen from the England team including Jos Buttler with a knock of 83 (30) and Harry Brook playing another unbeaten knock of 41 (21) also complimented Phil. England is behind South Africa in this series with 0-1 but the English batting line ensured to put up a tough fight against the South Africa with their fantastic batting performances.

What do we know about the pitch of the Emirates Old Trafford ground? 

The batsmen get to produce high scores in the Emirates Old Trafford ground, but the surface of the ground is not flat. The batters do enjoy the bounce, but the bowlers can gain advantage with clever variations including a major emphasis on the slower deliveries and cutters.

England levels the series by 1-1

In another major development from the T20I series between England and South Africa, the former has defeated the latter by 146 runs in the 2nd T20 international match. The series is now at level by 1-1. From England’s side, Liam Dawson took the final wicket and also became the first England player to take four catches in a T20I. Jofra Archer also turned out to be another asset for England as he took 3 wickets by giving just 25 runs.

Also read: England Smash South Africa by Eye-Watering Margin of 342 Runs in Record-Breaking Win – Know What Happened

Tags: England vs South AfricaPhil Salt scorephil-salt

Historical Moment: England Becomes The Third Team To Score More Than 300 Runs In A T20 International

Historical Moment: England Becomes The Third Team To Score More Than 300 Runs In A T20 International

Historical Moment: England Becomes The Third Team To Score More Than 300 Runs In A T20 International
Historical Moment: England Becomes The Third Team To Score More Than 300 Runs In A T20 International
Historical Moment: England Becomes The Third Team To Score More Than 300 Runs In A T20 International
Historical Moment: England Becomes The Third Team To Score More Than 300 Runs In A T20 International

