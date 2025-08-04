Home > Sports > History and Heart-Stoppers: India-England Series Equals 96-Year Record in Epic 2-2 Draw

History and Heart-Stoppers: India-England Series Equals 96-Year Record in Epic 2-2 Draw

India and England ended the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in dramatic fashion with a 2-2 series draw. Their final Test at The Oval saw India win by six runs. The series also matched a 96-year-old record with 14 combined 300+ totals—the most ever in a single Test series. A historic, thrilling showdown.

India and England ended the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in dramatic fashion (Image Credit - X)
India and England ended the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in dramatic fashion (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 4, 2025 20:05:45 IST

In one of the most gripping Test series in recent memory, India and England together etched their names into the history books by recording their 14th 300-plus total, matching the all-time record for most 300+ totals in a single Test series. This rare feat was first achieved during the 1928–29 Ashes and remained untouched for nearly a century.

The milestone moment came during the final Test at The Oval, when Harry Brook drove Akash Deep for a boundary in England’s second innings to push them past the 300 mark. That shot not only signaled a tense chase but also capped off a historic series for both sides.

Harry Brook and  Joe Root Lead the Fightback

England had earlier stumbled after losing Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Ollie Pope across Days 3 and 4. But a stunning 205-run stand between Brook and Joe Root, with both scoring centuries, helped England finish Day 4 at 339 for 6, needing just 35 more to win. India, meanwhile, needed four wickets—a high-pressure equation.

In the five-Test saga that began in July at Leeds, all but one Test saw multiple 300-plus totals, showcasing the depth of batting on both sides. The previous record of 13 such totals in a series—set by Australia and West Indies in 1975–76 was left behind.

Final-Day Drama and Shared Trophy

Needing four wickets on Day 5, India’s bowlers delivered under immense pressure. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton in quick succession, both aided by sharp reviews and Dhruv Jurel’s gloves. Prasidh Krishna later bowled out Josh Tongue and finally Gus Atkinson to seal the win.

Despite Chris Woakes coming out injured, England couldn’t cross the line. India’s six-run win leveled the series 2–2, ensuring the first-ever Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was shared.

A Series to Remember

With elite performances from Shubman Gill, Root, Brook, Jadeja, and Siraj, the series blended stats, drama, and legacy, reminding fans that Test cricket’s finest moments are forged under fire.











