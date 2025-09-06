LIVE TV
Hockey Icon Ken Dryden Dies, Canadiens And Fans Grieve

Hockey Icon Ken Dryden Dies, Canadiens And Fans Grieve

Perhaps one of the greatest of all time, Ken Dryden broke away with his harsh style of goalkeeping to etch himself and his name firmly into the annals of hockey history in the 1970's. Dryden had cancer and according to the news agency, passed away at 78.

(Image Credit: Wiki Media Commons)
(Image Credit: Wiki Media Commons)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 6, 2025 12:27:44 IST

There has been a very sad demise of Ken Dryden on September 5, 2025. He was a Hall of Famer goalie whose name was etched along with hockey’s most illustrious dynasty. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Dryden accepted his fate at the age of 78. The family stated Mr. Dryden passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by a few family members.

Ken Dryden with Montreal Canadiens

Most people would agree Dryden is synonymous with a legendary eight year NHL career with the Montreal Canadiens, while more specifically, this time frame was only during the 1970 decade. He led the Canadiens during these seasons to six Stanley Cup championships. It is unknown if Dryden or any other goaltender, could establish and play with that level of excellence and consistency in an era when goaltenders sure did not play at these levels as they would not have been allowed to do this in the NHL with the Canadiens, because of how he played above the rest when they have the ultimate results after winning games and series at that level. 

Ken Dryden with Montreal Canadiens stats

Dryden’s signature stance, with both his glove and blocker on top of his stick, And in the crease Dryden’s size was just psychological as it was physical. His .922 saves percentage, 2.24 goals against average, and his playoff records speak for themself. It is hard to argue against the collection of trophies that Dryden won including the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year (1972), the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP (1971), five Vezina trophies as best goaltender in the league, and on and on. Many all star nominations as well, including consensus all star status in many seasons. 

Ken Dryden as an MP

Aside from hockey, Dryden was rightly viewed as a renaissance person. He obtained a law degree, wrote several well regarded books, including ‘Game Change’, a thoughtful assessment of hockey’s future, and served as a Liberal MP (2004–2011). Dryden held several executive positions in the NHL. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney described Dryden as ‘Canada at its best’ and said we lost a great Canadian with his passing. 

Ken Dryden Hockey Hall of Fame

Dryden was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983, and the Canadiens retired number 29 on February 15, 2007, in what now conclude is the ultimate recognition. Dryden’s actions were more than a collection of intangibles; his measure was better than anybody’s own measure; he was a standard of excellence, intellect, and civic service, in everything he did. From his work behind the plate, to his all round executive work, Ken Dryden’s influence goes far beyond the ice surface. He was not just the backbone of a dynasty but also a change maker, an ethics advocate, and civic duty representative, a legend who lives on in the memories.

Tags: Ken Dryden, Ken Dryden dead, Ken Dryden Hockey Hall of Fame, Ken Dryden Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Canadiens

