Home > Sports > Lionel Messi's Net Worth, Salary, And Endorsements: A Look Into Argentina's Captain's Earnings

Lionel Messi’s Net Worth, Salary, And Endorsements: A Look Into Argentina’s Captain’s Earnings

In addition to his real estate holdings, Lionel Messi also invests in and diversifies his holdings in fashion, nutrition drinks, and Inter Miami stock. The sum of these investments gives off an air of wealth and conservativeness, leaving a huge impression on the pitch.

Lionel Messi During his last home match. (Image Credit: ANI/LeoMessi via Instagram)
Lionel Messi During his last home match. (Image Credit: ANI/LeoMessi via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 6, 2025 11:14:35 IST

The business achievements of Lionel Messi go well beyond what his legendary football career encompasses, his real estate holdings and investments are indicative of a shrewd business sense matched with a perfect sense of taste. By 2025, he is estimated to have a net worth of $850 million, which is supported by huge contracts, endorsements, and investments.

Lionel Messi’s Football Contracts

His income has been informed by the high profile deals of his career, including a historic Barcelona contract that compensated him to the tune of over 650 million dollars, and his current Inter Miami deal, with salary and club equity plus other revenue sources based on Apple and Adidas deals.

Lionel Messi’s Real Estate investments

Messi has a large part of his net wealth invested in real estate. His assets include Waterfront mansion in the exclusive Bay Colony, Fort Lauderdale, which he bought at $10.75 million. His long term real estate approach is reflected in the plans to expand in Miami by acquiring four units in the upcoming Cipriani Residences, an ultra modern tower with what he calls luxurious amenities like two pools and his own dining. Worldwide holdings in strategic sites: This magnificent mansion in Fortress in Rosario, Argentina, is worth $50 million.

Lionel Messi’s Villas

An elegant villa in Castelldefels near Barcelona with facilities such as gym, spa, theater, pool and soccer ground. In Miami, Florida, the Sunny Isles Beach condos, a Porsche Design Tower apartment selling for 5 million dollars and a penthouse on Regalia Tower priced at 7.3 million dollars. An Ibiza mansion was bought for around 9.5 million pounds. Together, his real estate investments stand at more than $232 million and he directs investments through real estate, hotels and developments through his REIT Edificio Rostower Socimi.

Lionel Messi’s Clothing and Hydration brands

In addition to property, Messi is even more diversified, with his hydration beverage brand Mas+, his clothing deals, and business interests in Inter Miami. Overall, the real estate investment portfolio of Lionel Messi supplements his impressive income, providing both living comfort and potential investments. His estates can be regarded as a combination of nostalgic worth, location, and aristocratic living not only houses, but also landmarks of a world renowned legend.

lionel messi

