Hulk Hogan Once Revealed How Muhammad Ali’s Daughter Laila Saved Him From Suicide

Hulk Hogan, the legendary wrestler and iconic pop start died on Thirsday, July 24 after reported;y suffering cardiac arrest. According to TMZ Hogan died at his residence in Clearwater, Florida after doctors pronounced him dead at the scene.

Wrestling World Mourns Loss of Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan

Hogan was followed globally for his iconic WWE fights, his signature moves and his pop culture. WWE’s official X account confirmed Hogan’s death while sharing their condolences, stating, “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans. — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

Hulk Hogan Health Issues Prior to Death

The legendary Hulk Hogan ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/3daG7IDznf — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

In recent months, Hogan faced serious health challenges. He underwent a neck procedure in May, and US Weekly reported last month that he had also experienced a “pretty serious” heart surgery. Despite these issues, Hogan remained a well-known figure not only for his wrestling but also for his appearances in Hollywood films.

Also Read: What Was Hulk Hogan’s Net Worth When He Died? WWE Icon’s Fortune And Recent Financial Losses Revealed

How Muhammad Ali’s Daughter Laila Ali Helped Hulk Hogan Considered Suicide

Beyond his public life, Hogan once revealed how Laila Ali, daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, played a crucial role in saving him during a difficult phase. According to EssentiallySports, Hogan spoke on the Today show about how Laila “talked” him out of suicide in 2009, a time when he was battling a “dark part” in his life.

This period coincided with several personal struggles for Hogan, including his divorce from his first wife, Linda Claridge. Compounding his troubles was a serious accident involving his son, Nick Hogan, whose friend suffered brain damage.

Open about his vulnerability, Hogan credited the timely intervention of Laila Ali for helping him through those hard times.

What Did Laila Ali Say About Hulk Hogan’s Statement

When approached by HuffPost Live about Hogan’s claims, Laila Ali expressed surprise, saying she was unaware of the full story. She said, “I did not speak to him, and it was so funny when it came out that I ‘saved his life.’ I’m like Hulk, you could have at least told me if you’re gonna tell people I saved your life, so I know what they’re talking about.”

Laila described the event as “divine intervention” rather than a deliberate rescue effort. “I was just calling him,” she added. After Hogan shared the complete story with her, they came to understand the impact of that moment.

Also Read: Hulk Hogan’s Tumultuous Personal Life: Marriages, Scandals, and Family Drama