‘I Felt Helpless’: Rohit Sharma’s Big Confession On IND vs PAK T20 World Cup

When India and Pakistan meet on a World Cup stage, it is never just another game. At the T20 World Cup 2026, when both teams met each other, it turned out to be another entertaining game, filled with drama and standout performances. India once again defeated Pakistan in the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Rohit Sharma, former India captain and now an ambassador for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, recently shared his most memorable moments from the famous India–Pakistan rivalry in the tournament. Over the years, the two teams have produced several unforgettable clashes, but there is one particular game that Rohit holds especially close to his heart.

Rohit Sharma Calls 2007 T20 World Cup Final His Favourite vs Pakistan

Rohit Sharma is one of the most loved Indian batters, who is known for his powerful batting performances. The star batter has played in every India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, right from the inaugural edition in 2007, when he was a young debutant, to leading the Indian cricket team to big wins in 2022 and 2024. For Rohit Sharma T20 World Cup 2007 will always be special.

“My favourite T20 World Cup match against Pakistan was definitely the final we played, nothing can beat that. We went on to win the World Cup,” Rohit was quoted as saying by the ICC.

For the unversed, in the T20 World Cup 2007, India and Pakistan locked horns against each other, not once, but twice. The final clash ended in a tie and was decided by the first-ever bowl-out in the tournament’s history.

“In that same year (2007), we also played a league game against Pakistan, which was the only match in the tournament decided by a bowl-out, and we came out on top there as well. So in 2007, both World Cup games were special,” Rohit recalled.

The Men in Blue winning both games in such dramatic fashion made that year unforgettable for Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma On Virat Kohli’s Match-Winning Masterclass At The MCG

Another chapter in this rivalry unfolded at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the 2022 T20 World Cup. Rohit was dismissed early in that game and had to watch the rest of the action from the sidelines.

“Yeah, I was in the dressing room. Then I came out, but I got nervous and went back inside. When games are this tight, especially when you’re off the field and know you can’t do anything, it just takes that sense of control away from you, and I felt helpless. You actually do feel helpless watching the game unfold when you can’t do anything about it,” said Rohit.

India were chasing 160 and found themselves struggling at 31 for 4. What followed was a stunning turnaround led by Virat Kohli.

“Kohli played a blinder there. That was again very, very special to watch because we were in no position to win that game, especially after how we started,”

Rohit recalled. “But the way we finished was magnificent. It has to be one of the greatest cricket games we’ve ever played — because of the occasion. It was a World Cup game, an important one for us to win, and to come back from that situation made it even more special,” the former Indian Captain said.

“I was nervous for each and every game…” – Rohit Sharma

Over the years, Rohit has built a remarkable legacy in T20 cricket, evolving from a young talent in 2007 to one of India’s most dependable leaders. His calm presence, big-match temperament, and consistency have made him one of the most loved cricketers of the country. However, a player of such status confessed that he has always been nervous.

Yes, you read that right. Rohit confessed something that might surprise many fans. Even after playing 160 T20 Internationals, he said the nerves never truly went away.

“I’ve played 160 T20 Internationals for India. I don’t remember a single game where I wasn’t nervous. I was nervous for each and every game. That feeling gives me nervousness, and I don’t think that as long as I’m holding this bat, going out there and taking the field, that feeling will ever go away.”

“It stays with me. And that feeling means you still want to go out there, play the game, and give your best,” said Rohit.

