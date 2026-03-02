PAK vs BAN: Pakistan To Call Off Bangladesh Series? Report Makes Huge Claim Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The cricketing calendar is facing a sudden jolt as Bangladesh’s upcoming home series is under a cloud of uncertainty amid rising geopolitical tensions. In what was expected to be a high-octane white-ball encounter, Pakistan are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on March 9 for the ODI series, with all three matches set to be played at the Sher-e Bangla National Cricket Stadium on March 11, 13 and 15.

For the hosts, the stakes are particularly high. The series would mark Bangladesh’s return to ODI cricket since their home series against West Indies in October last year. Beyond the immediate rivalry, the matches carry significant weight for the long-term roadmap of both teams. It will also serve as an ideal preparation for both sides ahead of the ODI World Cup next year, scheduled in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Security Concerns and Regional Instability

However, the diplomatic climate in the region has cast a long shadow over the pitch. Reports suggesting a potential withdrawal or postponement have begun to circulate. “The ongoing regional tensions have made the tour uncertain, which, according to the insiders, would only proceed if the prevailing situation does not escalate travel risks or security concerns,” Pakistan’s media outlet Geo Super was quoted on March 1.

BCB Awaits Official Word

Despite the alarming reports surfacing in international media, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is maintaining a “business as usual” stance for the time being. The BCB insisted that they have not received any official communication from their Pakistan counterparts regarding a possible postponement of the series.

BCB cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedin clarified the board’s position, noting that they remain in the dark over any change of plans from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “If this comes to a stage where they can’t travel, then we cannot do anything. But so far we haven’t received any correspondence from PCB in that regard,” Nazmul told reporters on Monday adding that they are prepared to host the series as per schedule.

As the March 9 arrival date looms, the cricket world remains on edge, waiting to see if diplomacy will permit the sport to take center stage.