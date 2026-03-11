LIVE TV
Home > Sports > “I Just Wanna Go Home”: Daren Sammy and Stranded West Indies Squad Finally Depart India After 9-Day Limbo

Cricket West Indies (CWI) secures commercial travel for the squad after an ICC charter flight nightmare.

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 11, 2026 15:55:41 IST

The West Indies’ journey in the T20 World Cup 2026 ended on the field on March 1, but for the players and staff, the true test of endurance was only just beginning. What should have been a routine departure from India turned into a nine-day ordeal of uncertainty, frustration, and digital outcries, culminating in a blunt official statement from Cricket West Indies (CWI).

A Tournament Exit Gone Wrong

While World Cup travel and accommodation are strictly managed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the tournament’s exit plan crumbled under the weight of global geopolitics. A planned charter flight, intended to carry both the West Indies and South Africa squads out of Kolkata, was paralyzed by airspace closures and aviation complications linked to escalating conflicts in the Middle East.

For nine days, the teams remained in a state of limbo. The frustration finally boiled over when Daren Sammy took to X (formerly Twitter) with a poignant, five-word plea: “I just wanna go home.” The sentiment was echoed by South African star David Miller, who publicly questioned the logistical disparity that allowed the England team to depart while the West Indies and South Africa remained stuck. Sammy amplified Miller’s frustration, adding, “a lil louder for those in the back to hear please sir.”

CWI Steps In

Faced with “ongoing uncertainty” and the “well-being and safety” of their personnel, Cricket West Indies eventually bypassed the ICC’s stalled arrangements. In a polished but pointed statement, the board confirmed they had secured alternative commercial travel.

The CWI statement clarified the situation without sugarcoating the failure: “After completing play, the West Indies squad remained in India for nine (9) days awaiting travel. However, ongoing uncertainty surrounding the ICC-organized charter… made the situation increasingly distressing.”

The board further noted that it was “no longer prudent to continue waiting on the charter arrangements,” marking a rare moment where a national board had to intervene in a territory usually governed strictly by the ICC.

The Journey Home

The resolution finally arrived this week. CWI confirmed that departures began on March 10 and would conclude on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. While the board concluded by thanking fans for their “support and patience,” the formal record now holds a permanent “sting”—a reminder of a logistics failure that turned world-class athletes into stranded travelers.

As the final members of the squad board their commercial flights, the conversation shifts from cricket to the ICC’s ability to manage team welfare during global crises. The West Indies are finally going home, but the echoes of their frustration will likely linger in the boardroom long after they land.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 3:55 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Caribbean Cricketcricket-west-indiesdaren-sammydavid millericckolkatat20 world cup 2026Travel Chaoswest indies

IIM Calcutta, TimesPro Launch 32nd Batch of Executive Programme in Business Management to Build Strategic, Future-Ready Leaders

QUICK LINKS