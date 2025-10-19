LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ICC Chief Jay Shah Condemns Killing Of Afghan Cricketers, Extends Support To Afghanistan Cricket Board

ICC Chief Jay Shah Condemns Killing Of Afghan Cricketers, Extends Support To Afghanistan Cricket Board

ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed condolences over the killing of three Afghan cricketers in alleged Pakistan airstrikes, calling it a senseless act of violence. Following the tragedy, Afghanistan withdrew from the upcoming tri-nation T20 series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Afghan Crickters
Afghan Crickters

Published: October 19, 2025 00:09:33 IST

ICC Chief Jay Shah Condemns Killing Of Afghan Cricketers, Extends Support To Afghanistan Cricket Board

In the latest development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah condoles the brutal killing of Afgan crickters in the pkaistan airstrike. Posting on the social media handle X, he said the young players’ dreams were cut short by a senseless act of violence.

In his message, he named the victims Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon and called their deaths a tragedy for the global cricket community. 

Shah assured full solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and those mourning the loss. The ICC described the incident as a painful reminder of how conflict continues to affect sports and emerging athletes worldwide.

You Might Be Interested In

Afghanistan Withdraws from Tri-Nation T20 Series

The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced its withdrawal from the upcoming tri-nation T20 series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The decision followed the deaths of three Afghan domestic cricketers in airstrikes allegedly conducted by Pakistan’s military regime in Paktika province.

The ACB released an official statement on social media, calling the incident “a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime.”

The tri-series was scheduled to take place in Lahore and Rawalpindi from November 5 to 29. The ACB stated that under such circumstances, participating in the series was not possible.

Rashid Khan Supports ACB’s Decision to Pull Out

Afghanistan cricket team captain Rashid Khan condemned the airstrikes and called them “barbaric.” He expressed strong support for the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s decision to withdraw from the tri-series.

The ACB’s official statement confirmed that three players Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon along with five other citizens from Urgun District, lost their lives in the attack.

Seven others were injured. Rashid Khan said the entire cricketing community in Afghanistan stood united in grief and would continue to raise its voice against violence that threatens the safety of players and civilians.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have risen sharply since October 11, when heavy border clashes erupted after Afghan forces allegedly attacked Pakistani military posts.

The violent confrontation resulted in multiple casualties on both sides. A brief 48-hour ceasefire was later declared but soon collapsed after Pakistan reportedly carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province, targeting residential areas in Argun and Bermal districts near the Durand Line.

The Taliban government denounced the attacks as a violation of the truce while peace talks between the two nations continued in Doha.

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 12:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

