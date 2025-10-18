2,100+ Devotees Performed The Sacred Saryu Aarti Creating History, Ahead Of Deepotsav

The banks of Saryu river lit up with diyas and devotion on the occasion of Deepotsav. The city ignited with rows of diyas and more than 2,100 priests performed the Saryu aarti creating history.

This grand event not only brought pride to Ayodhya but also to the entire nation. The collective aarti became the largest in the country so far. Last year, 1,100 priests had set the record, which doubled this year with 2,100 participants performing in perfect harmony.

The grand ceremony began with sacred Vedic chants and the worship of the Saryu River. During the aarti, the entire ghat echoed with chants of “Jai Shri Ram.” The flowing river, shining in golden light, created a divine view. Organisers said the purpose of the event was not only to display faith but also to honour the role of women in society.

The Ayodhya administration and tourism department jointly organised this large-scale celebration. A team of women priests led the event, which had been under preparation for several days with rehearsals held on October 17 for coordination.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A large number of people perform aarti together at Saryu Ghat, in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/uG9MdbLioc — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025

Vedic scholars, saints, Sanskrit students, and volunteers from various organisations attended the ceremony. The district administration made special security arrangements at the Saryu ghat, deploying nearly 200 volunteers to maintain order.

Ayodhya Deepotsav has always been known for its grandeur and spirituality, but this year’s celebration stood out as a symbol of women empowerment. By lighting lamps and performing aarti together, the women delivered a message that devotion, strength, and culture together make India shine brighter across the world.

Leaders and Officials Attend the Historic Celebration

Several ministers and senior officials from the state government attended the grand celebration. They appreciated the historic event, calling it a symbol of social unity and cultural pride.

The sight of thousands of lamps and the synchronized aarti by 2,100 women created a divine and emotional atmosphere on the ghats of Ayodhya. Devotees from across India and abroad witnessed the moment and said the experience would remain etched in their memories forever. The event once again proved why Ayodhya stands as the spiritual heart of India.

