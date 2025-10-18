LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
Home > India > 2,100+ Devotees Performed The Sacred Saryu Aarti Creating History, Ahead Of Deepotsav

2,100+ Devotees Performed The Sacred Saryu Aarti Creating History, Ahead Of Deepotsav

Ayodhya’s Saryu River shone brightly during the 2025 Deepotsav as 2,100 priests performed a grand collective aarti, setting a new world record. The event began with Vedic chants and Saryu worship, turning the ghats into a scene of devotion and light.

Pic Credit: X
Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 18, 2025 23:03:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

2,100+ Devotees Performed The Sacred Saryu Aarti Creating History, Ahead Of Deepotsav

The banks of Saryu river lit up with diyas and devotion on the occasion of Deepotsav. The city ignited with rows of diyas and more than 2,100 priests performed the Saryu aarti creating history. 

This grand event not only brought pride to Ayodhya but also to the entire nation. The collective aarti became the largest in the country so far. Last year, 1,100 priests had set the record, which doubled this year with 2,100 participants performing in perfect harmony.

The grand ceremony began with sacred Vedic chants and the worship of the Saryu River. During the aarti, the entire ghat echoed with chants of “Jai Shri Ram.” The flowing river, shining in golden light, created a divine view. Organisers said the purpose of the event was not only to display faith but also to honour the role of women in society.

The Ayodhya administration and tourism department jointly organised this large-scale celebration. A team of women priests led the event, which had been under preparation for several days with rehearsals held on October 17 for coordination.

Vedic scholars, saints, Sanskrit students, and volunteers from various organisations attended the ceremony. The district administration made special security arrangements at the Saryu ghat, deploying nearly 200 volunteers to maintain order.

Ayodhya Deepotsav has always been known for its grandeur and spirituality, but this year’s celebration stood out as a symbol of women empowerment. By lighting lamps and performing aarti together, the women delivered a message that devotion, strength, and culture together make India shine brighter across the world.

Leaders and Officials Attend the Historic Celebration

Several ministers and senior officials from the state government attended the grand celebration. They appreciated the historic event, calling it a symbol of social unity and cultural pride.

The sight of thousands of lamps and the synchronized aarti by 2,100 women created a divine and emotional atmosphere on the ghats of Ayodhya. Devotees from across India and abroad witnessed the moment and said the experience would remain etched in their memories forever. The event once again proved why Ayodhya stands as the spiritual heart of India.

Must Read: Delhi AQI Update: Air Quality Stays Poor For Fourth Consecutive Day, Crackers Can Turn It Worse

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 11:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ayodhya ArtiDeepotsav In AyodhyaSacred Saryu AartiWorld Record

RELATED News

N.V. Subhash Accuses Congress–MIM Of Secret Nexus Ahead Of Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Viral Video: Hundreds Of People Queue Up For Hours To Buy Fire Crackers In Gurugram Ahead Of Diwali

Diwali 2025: Where Can You Buy Crackers In Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad And Noida? Know Details Here!

Viral Diwali Video: Mukesh Ambani’s Gentle ‘Come Come Beta’ To A Child, Nita Ambani’s Smile Steals The Show

He Once Sold Firecrackers For Survival On Diwali: Today His Net Worth Is ₹20,830 Crore, His Name Is…

LATEST NEWS

Grizzlies G Scotty Pippen Jr. to undergo toe surgery

Nexperia China unit asserts its independence as tensions with the Netherlands run high

Rovanpera leads Central European Rally after Ogier crash

Paramount Skydance to cut 2,000 US jobs starting week of October 27, Variety reports

ATP250, BNP Paribas Fortis European Open Men's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

2,100+ Devotees Performed The Sacred Saryu Aarti Creating History, Ahead Of Deepotsav

Hamas says it will hand over two bodies of Israeli hostages on Saturday

US court orders spyware company NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp, reduces damages

UPDATE 4-Flights resume at Dhaka airport after fire forced operations to halt

Kering nears sale of beauty unit to L'Oreal, sources say

2,100+ Devotees Performed The Sacred Saryu Aarti Creating History, Ahead Of Deepotsav

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

2,100+ Devotees Performed The Sacred Saryu Aarti Creating History, Ahead Of Deepotsav

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

2,100+ Devotees Performed The Sacred Saryu Aarti Creating History, Ahead Of Deepotsav
2,100+ Devotees Performed The Sacred Saryu Aarti Creating History, Ahead Of Deepotsav
2,100+ Devotees Performed The Sacred Saryu Aarti Creating History, Ahead Of Deepotsav
2,100+ Devotees Performed The Sacred Saryu Aarti Creating History, Ahead Of Deepotsav
QUICK LINKS