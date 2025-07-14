ICC Takes Action Against Mohammed Siraj During Lord’s Test – Here’s Why

Mohammed Siraj, an Indian bowler, was fined 15% of his match money for his actions on Day 4 of the Lord’s Test match against England.

On Day 4, Siraj’s flaming jubilation took center stage following his dismissal of England starter Ben Duckett. Duckett was walking back to the dressing room when the bowler made touch with him and celebrated near the batsman. Siraj can be seen celebrating in front of Duckett, staring down at him and nudging the England batter on the shoulder in viral videos.

Ben Duckett and Siraj: What Happened?

On July 13, the incident happened during the sixth over of England’s second innings. After bowling with intensity, Siraj bowled a crisp delivery that caused Ben Duckett to be out. As the batter made his way back to the pavilion, Siraj’s overly aggressive actions approaching Duckett, gazing at him, and yelling turned the festivities into a contentious event.

Because of the pacer’s overt display of rage and aggression, match officials took notice, and the ICC reviewed the pacer’s behavior under its disciplinary guidelines.

ICC’s Siraj Disciplinary Action

Siraj was found guilty by the ICC of breaking Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with using words, gestures, or actions that could cause a batter who has been dismissed to react aggressively. Following a formal review, Siraj’s match fee was fined 15% by the regulatory authority. Siraj’s disciplinary record now includes one demerit point in addition to the fine. He now has two demerit points after committing this offense twice in a 24-month span. If he accrues four demerit points before the 24-month period expires, a ban that is good for one game will be immediately triggered.

Outstanding Performance Overshadowed

Mohammed Siraj has performed admirably with the ball in the Lord’s Test despite the disciplinary concerns. The Hyderabad pacer claimed two wickets for 85 runs in 23.3 overs during the first innings. He has maintained his strong play in the second innings as well, claiming two important wickets, including Ben Duckett’s controversial dismissal and Ollie Pope’s. It is worth noting that Siraj has been remarkably consistent at Lord’s; in Test matches played there, he has taken 12 wickets.

