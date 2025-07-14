LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Live TV
TRENDING |
New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Home > Sports > ICC Takes Action Against Mohammed Siraj During Lord’s Test – Here’s Why

ICC Takes Action Against Mohammed Siraj During Lord’s Test – Here’s Why

India needs 135 more runs to win, but they are in a difficult position at 58/4 with a home crowd that is agitated, a persistent English bowling attack, and a weakening Lord's surface.

The intense confrontation was just one of many intense moments in a captivating match that is set for an exciting conclusion on Day 5.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 14:44:37 IST

Mohammed Siraj, an Indian bowler, was fined 15% of his match money for his actions on Day 4 of the Lord’s Test match against England.

On Day 4, Siraj’s flaming jubilation took center stage following his dismissal of England starter Ben Duckett. Duckett was walking back to the dressing room when the bowler made touch with him and celebrated near the batsman. Siraj can be seen celebrating in front of Duckett, staring down at him and nudging the England batter on the shoulder in viral videos.

Ben Duckett and Siraj: What Happened? 

On July 13, the incident happened during the sixth over of England’s second innings.  After bowling with intensity, Siraj bowled a crisp delivery that caused Ben Duckett to be out.  As the batter made his way back to the pavilion, Siraj’s overly aggressive actions approaching Duckett, gazing at him, and yelling turned the festivities into a contentious event.

Because of the pacer’s overt display of rage and aggression, match officials took notice, and the ICC reviewed the pacer’s behavior under its disciplinary guidelines.

ICC’s Siraj Disciplinary Action

Siraj was found guilty by the ICC of breaking Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with using words, gestures, or actions that could cause a batter who has been dismissed to react aggressively.  Following a formal review, Siraj’s match fee was fined 15% by the regulatory authority. Siraj’s disciplinary record now includes one demerit point in addition to the fine.  He now has two demerit points after committing this offense twice in a 24-month span. If he accrues four demerit points before the 24-month period expires, a ban that is good for one game will be immediately triggered.

Outstanding Performance Overshadowed

Mohammed Siraj has performed admirably with the ball in the Lord’s Test despite the disciplinary concerns. The Hyderabad pacer claimed two wickets for 85 runs in 23.3 overs during the first innings. He has maintained his strong play in the second innings as well, claiming two important wickets, including Ben Duckett’s controversial dismissal and Ollie Pope’s. It is worth noting that Siraj has been remarkably consistent at Lord’s; in Test matches played there, he has taken 12 wickets.

Also Read: Lamine Yamal Faces Legal Action For Hiring Dwarf Entertainers For His Birthday Party

Tags: Agressive celebrationFinedind vs engind vs eng seriesMohammad SirajMohammed Siraj

More News

President Murmu Appoints New Governors For Ladakh, Haryana, Goa
Ola Electric’s Q1 Revenue Halves: Can The EV Giant Overcome Financial And Regulatory Roadblocks?
Kerala Man Builds His dream Lamborghini Replica From Scrap, Wins Hearts Online
ITR Refund Delayed? Here’s How To Track It And Get What’s Yours
Watch: MS Dhoni’s Military-inspired Hummer Goes Viral, Fans Can’t Get Enough
Jefferies Forecasts Over 20% Annual Growth For India’s Wealth Management Sector Driven by Rising HNIs
Paytm Powers Up: Domestic And Foreign Investors Ramp Up Stakes With Growing Confidence, Paytm Share Price Rises Above 2%
Kiara-Sid Romance Blooms with Baby on the Way, Here’s A Look At The Journey Of Shershaah Stars
Vivo X200 FE And Vivo X Fold 5 Launched In India: Prices, Specs, And Sale Dates Revealed
Kareena Kapoor Khan Shines in London Vacation, Fans Nostalgic for ‘Chhaliya’ as She Stuns in Monokini

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?