ICC Women’s World Cup Semi Final 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, And Fans Celebrate Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics As Team India Defeats Australia

At a one-in-a-million semi-final, Indian women crushed Australian hopes to steal a sweet ticket to the finals of the ICC Women World Cup 2025. Given an enormous task of chasing down 339, the Women-in-Blue executed the highest successful chase in Women’s ODIs and got to the finish line by five wickets with nine balls remaining.

The unprecedented foundation of this history making win was built by an unbeaten century of 127 in 134 balls by young batter Jemimah Rodrigues; this innings will be defined for her career.

A superb 167-run partnership with another vintage knock of 89 from Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was an avalanche that buried the hopes of the mightily unbeaten Australians; the Australians had not lost in the World Cup for the last 15 matches.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ Historic World Cup Century

Jemimah Rodrigues was elegant and solid in her strokeplay at No. 3 as she was put under peerless pressure. The score of 127* seals her name in history as the only second player to have century-ed in a chase for a Women’s World Cup knockout game.

The girl from Mumbai had a few late chances dropped, but her focus never wavered as she carried her innings forward with aggressive yet calculated intent and silky timing, finishing with a blitz of boundaries alongside the tail enders.

Legends’ Congratulatory Reactions

The cricket world was in full praise for the team for its grit and belief, with male stalwarts spearheading the cheers. Sachin Tendulkar used social media to specially congratulate the centurion, saying, “Fabulous victory.

Well done, Jemimah and Harmanpreet, for leading from the front.” Current Indian captain Rohit Sharma also added his applause simply posting on his story, “Well done, Team India.”

Rodrigues’ innings was quickly hailed by netizens as one of the best-ever and her stature as a clutch player for the big occasion was cemented. India now face South Africa for the final, which stands between them and their first World Cup title.

