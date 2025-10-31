LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration India vs Australia Women s World Cup Mumbai crime Bihar heavy rainfall bihar election Justice Surya Kant jd vance bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ICC Women’s World Cup Semi Final 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, And Fans Celebrate Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics As Team India Defeats Australia

ICC Women’s World Cup Semi Final 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, And Fans Celebrate Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics As Team India Defeats Australia

Team India stormed into the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final, chasing 339 to beat Australia by five wickets. Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127* and Harmanpreet Kaur’s 89 powered the record chase. Legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma praised the team’s stunning victory.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Century Powers India to Historic Win Over Australia (Pc: X, Instagram)
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Century Powers India to Historic Win Over Australia (Pc: X, Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 31, 2025 00:30:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ICC Women’s World Cup Semi Final 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, And Fans Celebrate Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics As Team India Defeats Australia

At a one-in-a-million semi-final, Indian women crushed Australian hopes to steal a sweet ticket to the finals of the ICC Women World Cup 2025. Given an enormous task of chasing down 339, the Women-in-Blue executed the highest successful chase in Women’s ODIs and got to the finish line by five wickets with nine balls remaining.

The unprecedented foundation of this history making win was built by an unbeaten century of 127 in 134 balls by young batter Jemimah Rodrigues; this innings will be defined for her career.

A superb 167-run partnership with another vintage knock of 89 from Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was an avalanche that buried the hopes of the mightily unbeaten Australians; the Australians had not lost in the World Cup for the last 15 matches.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ Historic World Cup Century

Jemimah Rodrigues was elegant and solid in her strokeplay at No. 3 as she was put under peerless pressure. The score of 127* seals her name in history as the only second player to have century-ed in a chase for a Women’s World Cup knockout game.

The girl from Mumbai had a few late chances dropped, but her focus never wavered as she carried her innings forward with aggressive yet calculated intent and silky timing, finishing with a blitz of boundaries alongside the tail enders. 

Legends’ Congratulatory Reactions

The cricket world was in full praise for the team for its grit and belief, with male stalwarts spearheading the cheers. Sachin Tendulkar used social media to specially congratulate the centurion, saying, “Fabulous victory.

Well done, Jemimah and Harmanpreet, for leading from the front.” Current Indian captain Rohit Sharma also added his applause simply posting on his story, “Well done, Team India.”

ICC Women’s World Cup Semi Final 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, And Fans Celebrate Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics As Team India Defeats Australia

Rodrigues’ innings was quickly hailed by netizens as one of the best-ever and her stature as a clutch player for the big occasion was cemented. India now face South Africa for the final, which stands between them and their first World Cup title.

Also Read: IND-W Vs AUS-W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Women Create History, Beat Australia Women To Enter World Cup Final

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 12:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: icc-womens-world-cup-2025India vs Australiajemimah rodrigues

RELATED News

IND-W Vs AUS-W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Women Create History, Beat Australia Women To Enter World Cup Final

Will Rain Ruin India vs Australia 2nd T20I At Melbourne Cricket Ground? Check Weather Report

Why Did India Women and Australia Women Cricketers Wear Black Armbands During Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Ellyse Perry’s New Record To Reach…

Kerala Blasters Edge Rajasthan FC 1-0 In AIFF Super Cup 2025 Thriller

LATEST NEWS

New York Declares Emergency, Launches $65 Million Food Aid Plan To Avert Worsening Hunger Crisis Amid Shutdown

Rohit Arya’s Fake Audition Drama Exposed: How His 2 Crore Dues Drove Him To Hostage Innocent Students

Weather Update: Will UP, Bihar And West Bengal Witness Heavy Rainfall? Here’s What IMD Has Predicted As Cyclone Montha Weakens

Dularchand Yadav Lalu’s Right-Hand Man Shot Dead Amid Bihar Campaign Chaos

Hamas Hands Over Coffins To Red Cross, Israel Accuses Group of Faking Hostage Recovery

DLF Q2 Results: Profit Drops To 15% YoY But Meets Street Estimates, Is the Real Estate Giant Losing Steam?

Google Offers Free Gemini AI To All Jio Subscribers, Bets Big On India’s AI Boom

India Criticizes Pakistan’s Role In Rising Border Clashes With Afghanistan, Calls It ‘Unacceptable’

Viral Video: Gujrati Stars Tiku Talsania, Mansi Parekh Promote Movie With Risky Bike Stunts On Busy Road, Police Launches Investigation

Who Is Justice Surya Kant? From Village To Supreme Court, The Rise Of India’s 53rd CJI

ICC Women’s World Cup Semi Final 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, And Fans Celebrate Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics As Team India Defeats Australia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ICC Women’s World Cup Semi Final 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, And Fans Celebrate Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics As Team India Defeats Australia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ICC Women’s World Cup Semi Final 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, And Fans Celebrate Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics As Team India Defeats Australia
ICC Women’s World Cup Semi Final 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, And Fans Celebrate Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics As Team India Defeats Australia
ICC Women’s World Cup Semi Final 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, And Fans Celebrate Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics As Team India Defeats Australia
ICC Women’s World Cup Semi Final 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, And Fans Celebrate Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics As Team India Defeats Australia

QUICK LINKS