Home > Sports > Imran Khan Health Update: Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Wasim Akram Voice Concern Over Former Pakistan Captain's Condition in Jail

Jailed former Pakistan captain Imran Khan faces serious health concerns, including vision loss, as global cricket legends petition Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging urgent medical care and humane prison conditions.

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 17, 2026 15:37:25 IST

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan is reportedly facing worsening health conditions while being held at Adiala Jail in Pakistan. According to reports, the former World Cup-winning skipper has suffered partial vision loss. He has been in custody since August 2023 and is currently serving a 14-year sentence in a corruption case.

His sons have approached authorities seeking permission to visit him, Reuters reported. “It’s hard not to feel low at times because we’ve been away from him so long,” his son Kasim said.

While officials maintain that medical procedures are ongoing and that he is receiving care, his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has disputed those claims.

The petition, drafted by former Australian captain Greg Chappell, was delivered to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday afternoon. The letter has also been signed by Indian cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, along with former captains Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, and Kim Hughes from Australia; England’s Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Mike Brearley, and David Gower; West Indies’ Clive Lloyd; and New Zealand’s John Wright.



“Recent reports concerning his health – particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody – and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern,” the former captains wrote.
They added, “As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan’s stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon.”
Chappell stated that the petition was prompted by reports about Imran’s worsening health in Rawalpindi’s Adiala prison, where he has been held since his imprisonment on corruption charges more than two years ago.
The letter further urged, “We respectfully urge the government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues. Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members. Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance. Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn – and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career. We call on authorities to honour it now by upholding the principles of decency and justice.”
Little Master Sunil Gavaskar, a prominent voice in Indian cricket, commented on the situation, saying, “It’s terrible what they are doing to him. We have been friends since he was trying to qualify as an overseas player for Worcestershire and not just rivals on the field.”
Supporters of Imran Khan have cited his loss of 85 per cent vision in his right eye and restricted access to family and personal physicians as reasons for urgent intervention.
Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan’s legendary pacer duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis led calls for the former Pakistan captain to be allowed for urgent medical support in prison, following reports of severe vision loss in his right eye, according to ESPNcricinfo.
His son, Sulaiman, described the harsh conditions: “He’s in a very small cell, which has been described as a ‘death cell’ because this is where they’ve held people who are on death row. Sometimes the electricity is cut off. Sometimes he won’t be allowed reading materials.”
Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, has been incarcerated since August 2023, following his ouster from political leadership in Pakistan. His latest corruption convictions have resulted in a cumulative jail term of 31 years.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 3:37 PM IST
Imran Khan Health Update: Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Wasim Akram Voice Concern Over Former Pakistan Captain’s Condition in Jail

QUICK LINKS