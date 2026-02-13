LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Horror In Homeland: Argentina Beat India 8-0 In FIH Men's Pro League 2025–26 In Rourkela

Horror In Homeland: Argentina Beat India 8-0 In FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 In Rourkela

During the last quarter, Argentina hit once again offside and Domene delivered the fourth goal to put an end to the game with a humiliating 8-0.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 13, 2026 11:45:46 IST

Horror In Homeland: Argentina Beat India 8-0 In FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 In Rourkela

In the second of their twelve match long FIH Pro League 2526 series, the India men national hockey team suffered a drubbing 8 to 0 defeat at the hands of Argentina men national hockey team at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

India vs Argentina FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26

This was the second overwhelming loss that India suffered in the tournament following their 3-1 defeat in the opening match against the world No. 2 Belgium. The hosts started off on a lively footing and seemed to be confident in the initial dialogues. They even gained a penalty stroke towards the end of the first quarter yet Harmanpreet was stopped by the Argentine goalkeeper, the point which turned out to be a determining one in terms of turning the tide.

Argentina counterattacked almost right after that miss and Tomas Ruiz scored the first goal with a strong tomahawk. Tomas Domene shortly increased the margin, and the guests took full control in the second quarter. Domene scored again twice to make his hat-trick, and Lucio Mendez and Ignacio Ibarra got in on the scoreline. Nicolas della Torre added another goal to the first half that was devastating and placed Argentina at a great lead of 7 goals to 0 by the end of the first half.

FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26

India was more serious later in the half, and made a number of opportunities using Shilanand Lakra and also Aditya Lalage, but Argentina goalkeeper Tomas Santiago made a series of good stops. No goals were scored in the third quarter despite the pressure by India. During the last quarter, Argentina hit once again offside and Domene delivered the fourth goal to put an end to the game with a humiliating 8-0. On Saturday, India will again clash with the Belgium national men hockey team in another Pro league match.

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 11:45 AM IST
Horror In Homeland: Argentina Beat India 8-0 In FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 In Rourkela

