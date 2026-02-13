IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Set To Replace Sanju Samson As Rajasthan Royals Captain – Report

Riyan Parag will replace Sanju Samson and be the new captain of Rajasthan Royals before the 2026 season of the IPL. The decision by Samson was one among a huge trade deal where all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran were sold to Rajasthan Royals. Parag is only 24 years old; hence, he is likely to have a new era of leadership in the franchise having spent his entire IPL career with the RR to date.

Riyan Parag Set To Replace Sanju Samson As Rajasthan Royals Captain?

Parag has some experience in managing the Royals. He was the captain of the team in eight games last season when Samson was injured, but the team could only win two games during that time. Parag by himself was impressive with the bat with an average of 38.57 and a career high of 95 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Parag was one of the candidates who were interviewed by the head coach Kumar Sangakkara before he was finalised to become the captain of the team according to ESPNcricinfo.

Another team that will have another leadership structure at the new season is Rajasthan Royals after Rahul Dravid resigned as the head coach after a dismal 2025 season where the club was ranked second last with only four wins out of the 14 games played. Parag is a lifelong member of the franchise since his debut in 2019 in the IPL and has his most successful year in 2024, with an average of 52.09 and a 149.21 strike rate, followed by 573 runs to his name. In totality, he has accumulated 1,566 runs and seven wickets in 84 games in the Royals and this is a huge improvement as he enters the team to take it to a new level.

