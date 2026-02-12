IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: India Register Comfortable Victory Against Namibia At Arun Jaitley Stadium

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team continued their winning streak at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, February 12th, as they defeated Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium by 93 runs. The win against Namibia comes days ahead of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash in Colombo.

T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya Played Great Knocks Against Namibia

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya played instrumental roles in outplaying Namibia in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match. This is India’s biggest margin of victory (by runs) in the ongoing tournament.

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya led India’s batting with aggressive fifties as the hosts scored 209/9 after being asked to bat first. Kishan made 61 off 24 balls, while Hardik scored 52 off 28. Sanju Samson, who came in for Abhishek Sharma, scored 22 off 8 but couldn’t play a big innings.

While chasing, Namibia started well but couldn’t keep up the momentum and were all out for 116 in 18.2 overs. Hardik also performed well with the ball, taking 2 wickets for 21 runs.

After a blazing 24-ball 61 by Ishan and a 28-ball 52 by Hardik took India to 209/9 despite a four-fer from skipper Gerald Erasmus, India were challenged by Namibia well in the powerplay, as the visitors ended that phase at 57/1. From there, Varun Chakravarthy (3/7 in two overs), Axar Patel (2/20 in three overs) and Hardik Pandya (2/21 in four overs) turned the tide in India’s favour, skittling Namibia out for 116 runs in 18.2 overs. India is at the top of Group A, with two wins in two matches, followed by Pakistan, with the same win-loss ratio.

“Have always taken pride as a batter”: Hardik Pandya after India win by 93 runs against Namibia

After Team India registered a commanding 93-run win over Namibia in the T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Hardik Pandya emphasised his commitment to the team and his pride in representing the nation.

“Just enjoying the sport, had a good couple of months to prepare. Touchwood, everything is going well. I’ve always taken pride as a batter. When it comes off, it adds more sugar to the cake. Body has been fantastic, it takes a lot of hard work which I cherish. Playing for the country is the No. 1 priority. I do an army-like camp a month before the tournament,” said Hardik Pandya.

Most consecutive wins in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup History

10* – India (2024-2026)

8 – South Africa (2024)

8 – Australia (2022-2024)

7 – England (2010-2012)

7 – India (2012-2014)

INPUTS TAKEN FROM ANI

ALSO READ: India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Gerhard Erasmus Creates Unique T20I Record With Four-Wicket Haul Against India