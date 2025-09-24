LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND VS BAN Live Streaming, Asia Cup Super Four: How and Where to Watch India VS Bangladesh T20I Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop in The U.S, India and Bngladesh

IND VS BAN Live Streaming, Asia Cup Super Four: How and Where to Watch India VS Bangladesh T20I Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop in The U.S, India and Bngladesh

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, IND vs PAK LIVE Score Streaming Apps: Bangladesh stand-in captain Jaker Ali won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in a high-voltage Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Get match date, time, squads, live streaming on SonyLIV, and key player details. Don’t miss the epic India vs Bangladesh rivalry with all updates, predictions, and highlights.

(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)
(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 24, 2025 20:49:03 IST

India VS Bangladesh Live Streaming: Bangladesh stand-in captain Jaker Ali won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the Super Fours match 4 in Asia Cup 2025 Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday. The fans of the Cricket team will be at the edge of their seats when India will play Bangladesh in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 and already many of the fans are plotting how to access each moment of the match live. In the past, the Indians have taken the lead in the T20 cricket in Bangladesh, having won 16 out of 17 games so far. In India, the viewers may watch the game by accessing the Sony Sports Network, which has a right to the Asia Cup fixtures in the country. 

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 T20I Super Four Match 4

India VS Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Live?

The game will be on September 24 at the Dubai International Stadium with the toss likely at 7:30 PM IST and the start of the play at 8:00 PM IST. Those who want to stream can stream the match through the SonyLIV application and web platforms, whereby the audience can watch the action live on their mobile phones or on the internet browsers. Besides that, the OTTplay platform has also been quoted as the second place where a fan can access a stream. These streaming platforms are likely to not only offer the live feed, but offer commentary, score updates and perhaps more than one camera angle to improve the viewing experience.

IND vs BAN Asia Cup Cricket Live Score And Match Commentary LIVE

IND VS BAN Live Streaming: Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match will be hosted at the Dubai International Stadium at Dubai. The Sony Sports Network will also broadcast the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match live.

IND VS BAN Live Streaming: Where will the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and web will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four game. The game will be accessible on OTTplay as well.

IND VS BAN Live Streaming: Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in USA?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match streaming on Willow TV (through Sling TV) in USA.

 



India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025

Outside broadcast logistics, the match in itself has a lot of weight. India, in their last tie in October 2024, scored an astronomical 297/6, with a scorching century by Sanju Samson and the excellent backing of Suryakumar Yadav, and then Bangladesh was dismissed with a score of 164, giving India a 133 run lead. Such a margin highlighted the divide that may tend to occur between the two parties in T20 matches. Although India are overwhelming favorites into this game, Bangladesh will seek to derail that script. They have spin and quality death bowling which is their strength and a bowler such as Mustafizur Rahman is likely to challenge the Indian lower order. On the Indian end, the performance of the batting of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill in this tournament has been remarkable.

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c/wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.


Also Read: IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Team India’s Probable Playing XI Against Bangladesh

IND VS BAN Live Streaming, Asia Cup Super Four: How and Where to Watch India VS Bangladesh T20I Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop in The U.S, India and Bngladesh

