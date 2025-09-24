IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Team India’s Probable Playing XI Against Bangladesh

As India is planning their Super 4 game with Bangladesh in the 2025 Asia Cup at the Dubai stadium, the possibilities of changes in the playing XI are spreading online. It is reported that wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma might have to fill the position of Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah might be dropped to cope with the number of games he has played, although the dressing room has reassured that is not a given.

Team India’s Probable Playing XI, The Struggle At No. 5 Of Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson, who is a former promising wicketkeeper batsman, has suffered a painful campaign in this edition. He was tried at No. 5 in the batting sequence of India, but his performance against Pakistan of only 13 out of 17 deliveries raised more concerns regarding his performance in the middle order. The team management regards his adjustment to the job as a continuous process that is closely monitored by the team management on his consistency. Jitesh Sharma, in his turn, provides the alternative: a keeper batter who has aggressive intentions and an opportunity to give a new life to the lower middle order. The team is reported to gamble on him, particularly in an event that they have to win in the Super 4.

Team India’s Probable Playing XI, Rest Day For Jasprit Bumrah?

The more controversial issue is that of Jasprit Bumrah. On the one hand, rotation and rest have been floated to keep him alive before India has the next Test series. In the match against Pakistan, Bumrah had a goose egg and had yielded 45 runs in four overs, which cast him in doubt on form, rhythm, or fatigue. Bringing in Arshdeep Singh to replace him is suggested by critics, which insiders feel would offer the right balance of seam and offload Bumrah. Nonetheless, the assistant coach of India Ryan ten Doeschate has indicated that Bumrah is not necessarily going to rest. He underlined the fact that the team is planning to use its strongest XI in every game, and that Bumrah fits into that scenario. The management can only think of rest when it is guaranteed that it can be qualified.

